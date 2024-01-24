A 17-year-old accused of murder escaped from police custody near UPenn

A 17-year-old accused of murder escaped from police custody Wednesday afternoon during a medical visit to the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, according to police.

Just before noon, police said, Shane Pryor, who was charged with murder in 2020, escaped from custody. Pryor was 14 when he was arrested, and has been held at the juvenile detention center since.

It’s not clear who was supposed to be monitoring Pryor at the time of his escape. Police said he was last seen near Civic Center Boulevard and University Avenue, where Penn’s hospital buildings are located in West Philadelphia. Officials said he may be in the area of 34th and Spruce Streets, and described him as about 5-foot-7 and 180 lb. He is not wearing shoes, and is dressed in a blue sweatshirt and sweatpants.

This is a developing story and will be updated.