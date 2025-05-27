Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said 21 shell casings were recovered from three different weapons, but the motive of the shooters and their identities remain unclear. “We can’t specifically say that they were targeted at this point or not,” Bethel said of the shooting victims during a news conference Tuesday. Officers are in the process of interviewing the nine survivors, all of whom were in stable condition. Bethel said hundreds of people were in the park at the time of the shooting, and videos shared on social media made it clear the weapons were modified to fire quicker into the crowd. “The video that was put on social media last night, where you had that rapid fire, we definitely can determine that to be a type of switch for it to automate the weapon,” Bethel said, describing the rapid gunfire as the “sound of war.” “When you have an automatic weapon, you can empty a magazine, a 20-clip magazine, in seconds. It is meant to kill, to create carnage, and to hit as many people as possible,” Bethel said. “And in this case, you see, it was able to do that.” As of late Tuesday morning, officers had recovered evidence from the scene and were continuing their investigation, Bethel said. Their main focus was identifying the shooters. — Rob Tornoe