Mark D’Amico, the former South Jersey man federally charged last week on additional offenses in the GoFundMe scam that raised more than $400,000 purportedly to benefit homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt Jr. appeared in federal court in Camden again Thursday, to plead not guilty to a host of fraud and money laundering offenses.
Before the court hearings, as he and his lawyer, Mark Davis, waited in the third-floor hallway, Davis said “we will fight” the charges and go to trial.
“Never plea,” said D’Amico, 40, formerly of Bordentown.
D’Amico was first charged federally by criminal complaint in October and pleaded not guilty to one count each of conspiring to commit wire fraud and conspiring to commit money laundering. Last week, a federal grand jury indicted him on the two conspiracy charges plus four counts of wire fraud and 10 counts of money laundering.
On Thursday, he faced an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Joel Schneider and an arraignment before U.S. District Judge Noel Hillman on the 16 offenses in his indictment.
Davis pleaded not guilty on his client’s behalf before Hillman to the 16-count indictment, for which D’Amico faces a maximum sentence of 260 years behind bars.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Bender told Hillman the lawyers are looking at a possible October trial date.
In December, D’Amico pleaded guilty in Burlington County Superior Court to a state felony charge of misapplication of entrusted property in the GoFundMe scam. Under an agreement with Burlington County prosecutors, conspiracy, theft and other charges were withdrawn. His sentencing on the state charge was deferred until the outcome of his federal case.
Asked after Thursday’s hearings why he had pleaded guilty in Superior Court, D’Amico, who said he moved to Philadelphia last year, explained: “Trials are expensive.” Davis is representing him as a private attorney in the state case, but is a court-appointed attorney for him in the federal case.
As part of the agreement with county prosecutors, D’Amico’s state sentence would run concurrently with whatever sentence he may receive in his federal case. He faces a five-year prison sentence on his state offense, but could apply to an intensive-probation program after serving seven months in custody, Davis has said.
D’Amico is accused of conspiring with his former girlfriend, Katelyn McClure, to create the GoFundMe account with a fake feel-good story in 2017, about how the homeless Bobbitt gave his last $20 to McClure when she ran out of gas on the Girard Avenue exit ramp of I-95 in Philadelphia.
The phony plea, supposedly to help Bobbitt, a Marine veteran, went viral and bamboozled 14,000 donors. Bobbitt got some money but D’Amico and McClure allegedly went on a spending spree with the rest, using funds to pay for luxury items, including a BMW and expensive handbags trips, andgambling at casinos, authorities said.
After the scam was exposed, GoFundMe said it would reimburse all the donors. D’Amico, McClure, and Bobbitt are supposed to repay the crowdfunding company.
McClure’s attorney, James Gerrow, has alleged that D’Amico was the mastermind behind the scam and said that McClure was an unwitting accomplice. But Davis has denied the claim.
McClure, 29, of Burlington County, and Bobbitt, 36, of Philadelphia, have already pleaded guilty in federal court and in state court on charges related to the scam. They await sentencing in federal court, and McClure also awaits sentencing in Superior Court.
Bobbitt, who had pleaded guilty in Superior Court to conspiracy to commit theft by deception, was sentenced last March to five years’ probation and ordered to enroll in a drug rehabilitation program.