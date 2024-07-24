Police announce second suspect wanted in connection with West Philadelphia shooting that left three dead

Police are searching for another suspect wanted in connection with the mass shooting at a cookout in West Philadelphia over the weekend that left three men dead and six others wounded.

Amir Jones, 30, was also a victim of the shooting, according to Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore. Tahir Shoatz, who police arrested Tuesday in connection with Sunday’s shooting, was also a surviving victim.

Jones was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and camouflage shorts, police said Wednesday. His whereabouts are currently unknown, and authorities asked anyone with information to contact police at 215-686-TIPS or anonymously submit a tip online.

There is a warrant for Jones’ arrest and he is expected to be charged with three counts of murder and multiple counts of aggravated assault and attempted murder, said Vanore. Jones has a criminal history, he said.

“We know who he is and we’re urging people if they know where he is to let us know,” Vanore said at a Thursday news conference.

Sunday’s shooting took place on the 1200 block of North Alden Street in the city’s Carroll Park section. The shooting erupted around 2 a.m., when more than 100 people were gathered for a cookout.

During the incident, a group of men got into an argument that turned physical, and three people drew guns and began shooting. Gunmen fired more than 30 bullets from three weapons, striking nine people in the crowd.

Three men were killed — Akil Jones, 33; Rashie Jones, 29; and Sekayi Robinson, 23 — and six other people were injured. The Joneses were brothers, police said.

Police later said that Shoatz, 28, of Belmont, would be charged with multiple counts of murder, aggravated assault, and related crimes. Shoatz, police said, was one of the three people who opened fire on the block, and was struck four times during the incident.

The five remaining surviving victims range in age from 26 to 30, police said.

The shooting in Carroll Park served as the seventh shooting this year in which five or more people were shot. As of Tuesday, 150 people had died in homicides in Philadelphia so far this year, according to city records. That figure represents a 37% reduction in murders compared to this time last year.

Gun violence rates in the city this year have plummeted to levels not seen since 2015. But the quantity of shootings with multiple victims remains troublingly high, as violence continues to occur at outdoor parties.

Speaking from the scene of the shooting Monday, Mayor Cherelle L. Parker urged residents to apply for block party permits for large gatherings to allow police to plan enforcement accordingly. In the past, the city has denied permits for parties in certain areas it has identified as having higher risks of gun violence.