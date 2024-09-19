Philadelphia police and public officials will remember Officer Jaime Roman during a funeral and procession Thursday

The Philadelphia Police Department on Thursday morning will help deliver final remembrances of Officer Jaime Roman, who was shot in the line of duty earlier this summer and died from his injuries last week.

The events will begin around 5:15 a.m., when the hearse carrying Roman’s casket will be escorted from a funeral home in Northeast Philadelphia to Police Headquarters on North Broad Street, the Police Department said. At 6 a.m., Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, Commissioner Kevin Bethel, and other police leaders will escort the hearse to the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, where there will be a viewing open to the public.

Around 11 a.m., Roman will be remembered at a Funeral Mass at the Basilica, during which Bethel and Parker are among those expected to eulogize Roman, a six-year veteran of the force who was assigned to the 25th District.

And afterward, there will be a final salute before police leaders and colleagues of Roman’s participate in a procession ahead of his private interment.

The proceedings will mark a final chapter for Roman, who Bethel said had been in a “valiant fight” for his life for nearly three months after being shot in Kensington in June. Police have said Roman was shot in Kensington on June 22 by Ramon Rodriguez Vazquez, 36. The officer and his partner had pulled Vazquez over on the 3500 block of F Street for lacking proper registration for his Toyota sedan, and subsequently discovered that Vazquez did not have a driver’s license.

While waiting for a tow truck to haul the car away, police said, the officers searched the car and discovered a gun holster tucked beneath a seat. When they attempted to confront Vazquez about it, police said, he ran away, then turned back and started shooting at them with a gun he had in his waistband.

Roman was struck in the neck and fell to the ground, police said. His partner returned fire but didn’t hit Vazquez. The partner then put Roman into his patrol car and sped to Temple University Hospital.

Roman was admitted in critical condition and remained hospitalized until he died last week.

Vazquez, meanwhile, was ultimately apprehended inside a Kensington home where he’d attempted to barricade himself. He has been jailed ever since, and his charges were updated after Roman’s death to include murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, and illegal gun possession.

Roman, 31, was the father of two children — a 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son — and during his career had worked in districts covering parts of Southwest Philadelphia, North Philadelphia, and Kensington, police said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.