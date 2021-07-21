One teenager was fatally shot and two others were wounded Wednesday afternoon during a triple shooting in West Philadelphia, according to police — the latest incident in an troubling surge in violence plaguing the city.

The shooting happened at 12:10 p.m. on the 200 block of North 56th Street, police said. A boy about 15 years old was struck several times in the chest and stomach, authorities said, and was pronounced dead 10 minutes later at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

One other teen, also about 15 years old, was in critical condition after he was struck several times as well, police said. The third boy, age 16, was taken to Lankenau Hospital in stable condition.

Police did not identify any of the victims. No one was arrested, they said, and no weapon was found at the scene.

The homicide was at least the 10th in the city since Friday, according to police. Already this year, at least 310 people have been slain, city statistics show — a 34% increase compared to the same date last year.

Nearly 1,300 people this year have been killed or wounded in shootings citywide in 2021, about 120 of them age 17 or younger.

July has featured an exceptionally high level of gunfire, the statistics show: Through Tuesday, 210 people had been injured or killed in shootings in just 20 days. Twenty-five people were shot on Monday and Tuesday alone, the statistics show.

Mayor Jim Kenney, rebuffing calls from community activists and City Councilmembers, reiterated this week that he does not intend to declare a state of emergency over the violence because he does not believe it would make a significant difference over the efforts the city already has underway.

Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw were scheduled to address the gun violence crisis at an afternoon news conference Wednesday.

Staff writer Anna Orso contributed to this article.

This is a developing story that will be updated.