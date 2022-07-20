A person of interest in the rape of a woman on the platform of a South Philadelphia subway station was taken into custody Wednesday morning, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was transported to the Special Victims Unit for questioning, the department said in a statement released Wednesday morning.

The attack, which took place just after 4:30 a.m. Monday at the Broad and Snyder SEPTA station, was filmed by the transit system’s security cameras.

Police said the suspect approached the 40-year-old female victim and her 44-year-old boyfriend. He made brief small talk before pulling a black Glock handgun with a green slide and an extended magazine, video evidence shows.

As the suspect assaulted the female victim, he pointed the gun at her boyfriend, who put his hands up and “was made to watch,” Capt. James Kearney, of the Special Victims Unit, told reporters Monday.

No one else was on the platform at the time of the assault, said Kearney.

“It is a traumatic event that occurred down on that platform,” Kearney said, describing a man with a bike who was wearing a gray swearshirt.

While considered armed and dangerous, the suspect is not believed to be linked to other sexual assaults, he said.

In addition to video evidence and statements from the victims, DNA evidence was also collected at the scene, police said.

Monday’s attack came at a time when safety is on the minds of a growing number of SEPTA riders due to a string of troubling crimes.

On Tuesday, police said a male fired shots in SEPTA’s concourse near Broad and Locust Streets at around 6 p.m. After firing the shots, the gunman and three male accomplices fled on foot and have not been caught, said police, who recovered several fired cartridge casings near Locust. Although no one was injured, the incident caused fear and confusion among some transit passengers.

On Friday, police arrested a man who they said randomly targeted three men, followed them off SEPTA buses, and fatally shot them.

Derrick Jones, 21, of the 6900 block of Forrest Avenue in the West Oak Lane section, is charged with killing Zamir Syrus, 20, at 10:30 p.m. June 28 in the 6400 block of North Broad Street, and with the double murders of Tyheim Tucker, 21, and Justin Robert Smith, 20, on July 7 at 10:48 pm in the 1900 block of 68th Avenue also in West Oak Lane.

Last week, a 19-year-old man was shot in the chest, stomach and hand just after 12:30 p.m. on the platform of the 15th and Market Streets station below City Hall.

The shooting followed an argument between the victim and a 14-year-old boy, who shot the man and turned himself a day later, police said.