Another inmate was stabbed inside a Philly prison

Another inmate was stabbed inside a Philadelphia prison on Saturday night, marking the third such incident at a city correctional facility in less than 24 hours.

The 32-year-old was hospitalized in stable condition late Saturday after being stabbed several times in the head and face, according to police. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. at Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center, police said, and an arrest was made.

Authorities did not say whether the person arrested was incarcerated at the prison, which houses adult men on the 8300 block of State Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

The incident happened a day after two prisoners stabbed each other at nearby Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. In the Friday night case, a 30-year-old man was stabbed three times in the back, police said, and a 31-year-old man was stabbed in the head shortly before 7:30 p.m. The men were not seriously injured. They were treated at the hospital and released. Authorities said a weapon was recovered, but provided no additional information.

This weekend’s stabbings occurred a little over a week after an incarcerated man attacked fellow prisoner Miles Pfeffer, who is accused of fatally shooting Temple University Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald last year. The Nov. 21 incident happened in a communal recreation area at Curran-Fromhold, where Pfeffer is being held as he was awaits his murder trial.

That evening, Rafael Vanegas slipped out of his cell and repeatedly stabbed Pfeffer, leaving the 19-year-old with puncture wounds on his forehead, inner right hip, and right hand, authorities said.

City correctional facilities have been plagued by staffing issues, something Philadelphia Prisons Commissioner Michael R. Resnick cited Saturday in an interview on WURD. Resnick told the radio station that staffing levels were at about 54%, which contributed to the recent incidents.

The city’s defenders have raised alarm about what they call dangerous conditions inside the jails. As part of an effort to reduce the incarcerated population amid the staffing shortage, the Defender Association of Philadelphia worked with authorities this fall to get 100 people awaiting trial on relatively low-level offenses released from the facilities.

Staff writer Michelle Myers contributed to this article.