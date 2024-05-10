Pa. state trooper who arrested a Philly LGBTQ official is no longer on the force

The Pennsylvania state trooper who arrested two leaders in Philadelphia’s LGBTQ community — including a city official — earlier this spring is no longer on the force, state police said Friday.

Lt. Adam Reed, a state police spokesperson, said the trooper — whom he declined to identify — “is no longer employed by our agency.” Reed said he could not comment further “as we don’t comment on personnel matters.”

The now-former trooper arrested Celena Morrison-McLean, the city’s executive director of the Office of LGBT Affairs, and her husband, Darius McLean, an official at the William Way Community Center, on the morning of March 2 after a traffic stop and heated confrontation on the Vine Street Expressway. A video of their arrests, captured by Morrison-McLean, circulated on social media shortly afterward and appeared to show McLean lying on the shoulder of the highway, begging the trooper to let him go.

“I work for the mayor! I work for the mayor!” Morrison-McLean yelled before the trooper could be heard telling her to “shut the f— up.”

The trooper then turned to arrest Morrison-McLean and, as the video panned upward, she could be heard saying, “He just punched me.”

State police initially said the trooper had pulled the couple’s car over for multiple vehicle code violations, including driving with an expired and suspended registration, headlights that were not illuminated in the rain, illegally tinted windows, and driving too close to another car. Following the confrontation on the highway, police recommended that the couple be charged with several misdemeanor and summary offenses each, including resisting arrest and obstruction of justice, but the district attorney’s office declined to charge them. They was released several hours after being arrested.

Morrison-McLean, 51, has been the city’s executive director of the Office of LGBT Affairs since 2020. City officials believe she was likely the first openly transgender person to lead any city office or department. McLean, 35, is the chief operating officer of the Philadelphia-based William Way Community Center and director of the Arcila-Adams Trans Resource Center.

The couple spoke out several days after the incident, saying they feared for their safety during the episode. They also described the trooper as overly aggressive, initially approaching their car with his gun drawn and shouting expletives.

The couple said they planned to file a lawsuit against the trooper, although they haven’t yet done so. One of their attorneys, Kevin Mincey, declined to comment Friday, except to say that they were still preparing a suit and still planned to file it.

The trooper had been placed on restricted duty pending an internal investigation into the incident. The status of that investigation was not immediately clear Friday.

This is a developing story that will be updated.