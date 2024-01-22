NFL mock draft 1.0: Who goes first? Whom do the Eagles take? Who gets Marvin Harrison Jr.?

The playoffs are still raging on, but the Eagles, who were eliminated by the Buccaneers in their NFC wild-card matchup, are full steam ahead into the NFL offseason. The defense, specifically, needs major improvements, and with three picks in the first two rounds, the Birds can find additional help in the secondary and linebacker rooms beyond their top pick.

Before the Senior Bowl kicks off the draft process, here’s a look at how we’re projecting the first round playing out, with a couple of caveats:

The teams picking 29th to 32nd will be competing in the conference championships on Sunday and their order is based on record and strength of schedule. This draft projection will not include any trades.

Let’s get started ...

1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers): Caleb Williams, QB, Southern Cal

For the second year in a row, the Bears have the No. 1 overall pick, and while Justin Fields still has a promising skill set, it’s time to reset the quarterback clock. USC’s Caleb Williams is the most talented player at the most important position, and while he needs to learn to take singles instead of the home-run play each time, he brings an exciting combination of arm talent and off-platform throws.

2. Washington Commanders: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

The Commanders badly need a franchise quarterback and North Carolina’s Drake Maye can make all the throws — and has the size and athleticism to make plays with his legs outside of the pocket. Although Sam Howell is also a former Tar Heel, Maye is a much better processor and can truly throw his wide receivers open.

3. New England Patriots: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

In this scenario, the Patriots miss out on the top two quarterbacks. And while LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has played himself into an early first-round pick, the Patriots arguably get the most talented receiver they’ve had on their roster since Randy Moss. Philly’s Marvin Harrison Jr. is a polished, freak athlete for his size, and bolsters an offense that will still need an upgrade at quarterback.

4. Arizona Cardinals: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

The first of two first-round picks for the Cardinals, Malik Nabers is the best run-after-catch receiver in this class. The former LSU wideout, who plays bigger than his size (6-foot, 200 pounds), is a creative route runner who can win from the outside and from the slot. With Arizona’s top wideout Marquise Brown set to hit free agency, Nabers immediately boosts the receiving corps.

5. Los Angeles Chargers: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

The gap between Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and the next-best tight end is as large as any position group at the top of the draft. Bowers, who missed four games because of injuries this season, is a vertical seam threat, can create after the catch, and is a willing blocker on the perimeter. The Chargers desperately need more dynamic weapons and it’s too early to target a right tackle here.

6. New York Giants: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

With too much tied up in Daniel Jones for the foreseeable future, the Giants offense desperately needs a go-to playmaker at wide receiver. Enter Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze, an outstanding vertical threat who wins at the catch point in contested situations. Although wideout Wan’Dale Robinson came on late for the Giants, Odunze gives them a legitimate top receiver.

7. Tennessee Titans: Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

The Titans’ offensive line is a mess right now, and bringing in Penn State’s Olu Fashanu would give them continuity and dependability as a pass blocker. Fashanu made strides as a run blocker this season, but his next-level footwork, blocking posture, and athleticism give him a slight edge over Notre Dame’s Joe Alt as this year’s top tackle.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

While the new head coach is still being determined, bringing in a fresh face at quarterback could certainly be in the cards for the Falcons. Jayden Daniels, the best dual-threat quarterback in this class, lit up the SEC in his Heisman-winning final season at LSU, consistently pushing the ball down the field with great touch and accuracy. A backfield with Daniels and Bijan Robinson could be special.

9. Bears: Jared Verse, edge rusher, Florida State

Montez Sweat was a great in-season addition for the Bears, and after drafting Williams with the top pick, adding Jared Verse will only make their pass rush even more dangerous. Verse offers the ability to wreck running plays with his power, playing with an old-school mentality as a power pass rusher. There’s no wrong decision here for the Bears with the pick of the litter for edge rushers in the class.

10. New York Jets: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

If Aaron Rodgers wants to survive a whole season with the Jets, the offensive line must be addressed. Mekhi Becton just hasn’t been the answer at left tackle, and Alt brings in high-level run-blocking ability coupled with sound technique as a pass protector. The Jets will play this card if Alt is still hanging around at No. 10.

11. Minnesota Vikings: Laiatu Latu, edge rusher, UCLA

He’s the best pure pass rusher in this class, but Laiatu Latu’s draft stock will depend on how his medical history shapes up. After being forced to retire with a neck injury while at Washington, Latu transferred to UCLA and has been a force the last two seasons. His hand work as a pass rusher, combined with his first-step quickness, is a skill set worth risking an early first-round pick on.

12. Denver Broncos: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

The Broncos are ready to move on from Russell Wilson but don’t have a young quarterback to develop for the long term. Sean Payton wants strong decision-makers who can manage the pocket, and J.J. McCarthy offers that ability among the next tier of quarterbacks in this class. The body of work isn’t nearly as impressive as that of others in this draft, but McCarthy’s athleticism and ability to throw on the move will be alluring.

13. Las Vegas Raiders: Terrion Arnold, DB, Alabama

The Raiders need more playmakers at defensive back and Alabama’s Terrion Arnold has displayed his playmaking skills this season with five interceptions and 12 pass breakups. He can play on an island, has fluidity turning his hips in coverage, and possesses the closing speed to break on passes in the short and intermediate passing game.

14. New Orleans Saints: Dallas Turner, edge rusher, Alabama

The lack of a pass rush this season for the Saints was more than noticeable. Cam Jordan is aging. Payton Turner hasn’t given New Orleans much as a pass rusher. Insert Dallas Turner, who projects as an excellent standup edge player. He is still developing as a pass rusher, but he has explosiveness and size you can’t teach. Offensive tackle could also be a possibility here if Ryan Ramczyk’s knee injury is worse than expected.

15. Indianapolis Colts: Nate Wiggins, DB, Clemson

The Colts have two corners who figure to be a part of their future (JuJu Brents, Jaylon Jones), and both were drafted in 2023. However, Nate Wiggins can continue to bolster a young but talented secondary room with his fluidity out of his backpedal and quickness closing on routes in front of him.

16. Seattle Seahawks: Troy Fautanu, OT/OG, Washington

The Seahawks have uncertainty at head coach, but continuing to add to their offensive line with a player like Troy Fautanu who can slide inside should be a priority. Abraham Lucas and Charles Cross are set on the outside, but Fautanu, who moves well in space and can finish opponents in the running game, has tackle athleticism that would be an asset.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

The Jaguars need to improve their offensive line, but the weaponry at wide receiver dipped dramatically once Christian Kirk went down with an injury. Red-zone struggles cost the Jaguars late in the season, which is why Florida State’s Keon Coleman gives them a big boost in those situations. Coleman (6-4, 210) needs to improve his route-running creativity, but his ball skills and body control on 50/50 passes are too good to pass up.

18. Cincinnati Bengals: Jer’Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois

Easily a top-15 talent in this class, Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton isn’t the ideal size for an interior player — he’s listed at 6-2, 295 — but his dominant play should still make him a high first-rounder. Playing all over the Illini’s defensive line, Newton fills a potential need, especially if D.J. Reader signs elsewhere in free agency. He’s an outlier, but we have seen how it has worked out for Bucs defensive tackle Calijah Kancey.

19: Los Angeles Rams: Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa

A lower-leg injury held Cooper DeJean out of Iowa’s final four games, but he was dominant when he did play. DeJean has played outside corner and nickel, with the skill set to transition to safety if needed. The Rams secondary needs a big upgrade and DeJean, who returned three interceptions for touchdowns, also has a background as a returner on special teams.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama

With undeniable strength while playing with bad intentions as a run blocker, Alabama’s J.C. Latham would give the Steelers a major upgrade at right tackle. While last year’s first-round pick Broderick Jones spent most of his playing time on the right side of the Steelers’ offensive line, a move back to his natural position, left tackle, should be in the cards. Pairing Latham and Jones together can form an excellent duo as Pittsburgh figures out its quarterback situation.

21. Miami Dolphins: Jackson Powers-Johnson, C/G, Oregon

Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson has played both right guard and center, with excellent athleticism and the strength to displace defensive linemen as well. An area of need for the Dolphins is offensive line, specifically at center and left guard. Johnson plays with excellent leverage and power and is an ideal fit for teams that ask their centers to operate in space.

22. Eagles: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

Preparing for the day that Lane Johnson is done is something we have mentioned as a sneaky need for the Eagles. Going off the team’s draft history, trenches, edge rusher, and wide receiver are the usual picks in the first round — and with the talent in this year’s tackle class, getting a player who has played both sides of the line in BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia is worth the investment. At 6-6, 325, Suamataia is an aggressive run blocker with the athleticism to block in space.

23: Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns): Byron Murphy II, DL, Texas

A match-made-in-heaven scenario here, as the Texans add Byron Murphy II to a young defense that flies around to the football. Murphy has the quickness coupled with heavy hands to win as a pass rusher and knife through offensive lines defending the run. After Houston drafted Will Anderson last season, adding Murphy to an aging defensive line could start to create a young but budding front seven.

24. Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Tyron Smith is set to hit free agency and the Cowboys don’t have a long-term answer for the position. Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton has just 14 starts to his name at right tackle, but the former tight end plays with outstanding balance and foot quickness. He’s also an active hand fighter in pass protection who works to keep his hands inside the frame of edge rushers.

25. Green Bay Packers: Kamren Kinchens, safety, Miami

Safeties are typically valued in the second round, but Kamren Kinchens has legitimate single-high safety range with excellent ball and coverage skills. His stock is all over the place, especially since his tackling form and angles need to be cleaned up, but there’s no denying what a physical presence he is at the roof of a defense. Green Bay needs more dynamic play from its safeties.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Baker Mayfield has been a revelation for the Buccaneers this season, and could ultimately come back for another season with Tampa Bay. However, Kyle Trask is not the long-term answer, and you get a fifth-year option for Oregon’s Bo Nix. While you don’t like to see him turning down bigger plays downfield in favor of check-downs, Nix keeps offenses on schedule with his ability to make plays outside of the pocket.

27. Arizona Cardinals (via Texans): Kool-Aid McKinstry, DB, Alabama

The secondary for the Cardinals needs an infusion of youth, and Kool-Aid McKinstry can develop into a top corner for Arizona with his instincts, ball skills, and size (6-1, 195). The Cardinals drafted Garrett Williams in the third round last year, and pairing the two players could start to build an identity in the secondary for head coach Jonathan Gannon.

28. Buffalo Bills: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

Bills right tackle Spencer Brown has been a much improved and consistent player in 2023, but he enters 2024 on the final year of his deal. A contract extension could be in the cards, but if the two sides don’t come to an agreement, drafting Georgia’s Amarius Mims as an insurance policy could be worth the fifth-year option. Mims has the size and athleticism to become a long-term right tackle option.

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Outside of rookie Rashee Rice, the Chiefs wideouts have been underwhelming to say the least, which is why adding LSU’s Brian Thomas would be worth the selection near the end of Round 1. Others are higher on Thomas, who scored the most touchdowns of any wide receiver in college football (17), but he projects as a legitimate deep threat with the speed to pull away from defensive backs.

30. Detroit Lions: Quinyon Mitchell, DB, Toledo

Accounting for six interceptions and 44 passes defended over the last two seasons, Quinyon Mitchell is a rare Mid-American Conference prospect with legitimate first-round film and traits. The Lions need a big upgrade at corner in the coming years and Mitchell constantly gets his hands on the football.

31. San Francisco 49ers: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

Trent Williams continues to hold down left tackle, but the right tackle spot for the 49ers isn’t a strong point for their offensive line. Taliese Fuaga is one of the most imposing run blockers regardless of position. Consistently working to cut off front- and back-side defensive linemen on wide zone runs, Fuaga would fit in seamlessly in San Francisco’s scheme.

32. Baltimore Ravens: Graham Barton, OG/OC, Duke

Although he has exclusively played left tackle in college, Graham Barton translates as a lineman who could play any of the three interior offensive line spots. With Morgan Moses and Ronnie Stanley as the bookend tackles, Barton can upgrade either guard spot to play alongside the team’s 2021 first-round pick, center Tyler Linderbaum. Barton has a really stout anchor, with strong hands to combat hand swipes and counters.