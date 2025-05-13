Eagles will travel to Green Bay for ‘Monday Night Football’ game in November

The Battle of the Tush Push will be played on Monday Night Football.

The Eagles will travel to face the Green Bay Packers, the team that moved to formally ban the Eagles’ signature play, for a Week 10 game on Monday, Nov. 10.

Advertisement

The game is a rematch of a divisional playoff game from the 2024 season, when the Eagles shut out the Packers in the first half on their way to a 22-10 victory that started a run to a Super Bowl win. The Eagles have won their last three games vs. Green Bay, including two games last season. They beat the Packers in a season-opening game in Brazil.

One of Green Bay’s downfalls in that playoff loss in Philadelphia was the lack of viable receiving options. The Packers addressed that issue with their first-round pick, selecting Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden.

The Eagles last visited the famed Lambeau Field in December of 2020. The Packers won that game, 30-16. Green Bay leads the all-time series between the teams, 28-20.

The announcement of the date for the Eagles’ game vs. Green Bay comes after three of their 17 dates were announced Monday.

The Eagles will start their 2025 season and raise a Super Bowl banner on the NFL’s opening night, Thursday, Sept. 4 vs. their rival Dallas Cowboys. They will also host the Chicago Bears for a Week 13 game on Black Friday (Nov. 28) and play on the road at the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Dec. 20 in Week 16 of the season.

» READ MORE: Howie Roseman: Projectile beer can that hit him at the Eagles parade ‘probably symbolized my journey’

The full schedule is slated to be released Wednesday night, but the opponents have been known since the season ended.

Yet to be announced are dates for home games vs. the Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, and the Eagles’ other two NFC East rivals: Washington and the New York Giants.

The Eagles also have road games vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Eagles, by way of a successful 2024 season, have a difficult schedule for the 2025 season. Based on the 2024 winning percentage (.561) of their opponents, only three teams have a tougher schedule than the Eagles.