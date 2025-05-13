2025 NFL schedule: Release date, Eagles games, and everything else you need to know

When will the NFL schedule be released?

That’s the question Eagles fans have been asking since the Birds’ Super Bowl blowout of the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans, putting the easy in the “Big Easy.” Since then the Eagles have added a few draft picks and said goodbye to a few players, but are largely running back last year’s squad for another Super Bowl run.

The NFL will officially release its full 2025 schedule Wednesday at 8 p.m., with shows on the NFL Network and ESPN2 dissecting every matchup.

So far, Eagles fans already know three games, which includes kicking off the 2025 season at the Linc against the Dallas Cowboys on NBC. It’s hard to believe it’ll be just the fourth time Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott will start against one another, assuming the Cowboys’ quarterback isn’t injured before the season begins.

Here are the Birds games that have already been announced:

The NFL is set to announce its full international slate Wednesday, which increases to seven games this season. That includes the first NFL game played in Ireland, hosted by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This year’s international games are:

Sao Paulo, Brazil, Corinthians Arena: Los Angeles Chargers Berlin, Germany, Olympia Stadium: Indianapolis Colts Madrid, Spain, Bernabeu Stadium: Miami Dolphins Dublin, Ireland, Croke Park: Pittsburgh Steelers London, England, Wembley Stadium: Jacksonville Jaguars London, England, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: Cleveland Browns London, England, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: New York Jets

Outside of the Eagles, only two other NFL games have been announced:

Week 16, Saturday, Dec. 20: Packers at Bears (Fox) Week 17, Thursday, Dec. 25: Broncos at Chiefs (Amazon Prime Video)

Here’s everything you need to know about the release of the 2025 NFL schedule:

When will the full NFL schedule be released?

The NFL will announce the full 2025 schedule on the NFL Network Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Longtime NFL Network host Rich Eisen will host a three-hour special breaking down the 2025 schedule alongside Maurice Jones-Drew and Michael Robinson. They’ll be joined by a host of top NFL announcers, including CBS’ Jim Nantz, Fox’s Kevin Burkardt, and Amazon’s Al Michaels.

ESPN will air a two-hour special edition of SportsCenter on ESPN2 Wednesday at 8 p.m. hosted by NFL Live’s Laura Rutledge alongside Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, NFL insider Adam Schefter, and former NFL Network host Peter Schrager. Monday Night Football analyst Troy Aikman will also join the broadcast.

What will be different about the NFL schedule this year?

This is the third season of an 11-year deal with TV and streaming partners worth over $100 billion, so the general schedule should look similar to last season, including another Black Friday game.

But there will be a few quirks.

Here are some things to know:

NFL made it easier to flex Thursday Night Football games: Flex scheduling is back for Amazon’s Prime Video this year, but the NFL decreased the minimum required announcement time by a week, from 28 days to 21 days. That gives the league more flexibility to shift out to two bad games between Week 13 and Week 17. YouTube streaming an NFL game? In another first for the league, YouTube is expected to stream this year’s Week 1 Brazil game featuring the Los Angeles Chargers. Fans with YouTubeTV will be able to watch it there, too. Peacock gets exclusive game after Christmas: NBC’s streaming subscription service will stream a yet-to-be-announced game in prime-time in Week 17 on Saturday, Dec. 27.

Will the NFL’s Christmas games air on Netflix?

Christmas falls on a Thursday this year, but that isn’t preventing the NFL from flooding it with games.

This season, the NFL will hold a triple-header on Christmas Day. Two of the yet-to-be-announced games will stream on Netflix during the day, while a third will stream that evening on Amazon.

So will the Eagles end up playing on Christmas because they’re already scheduled to suit up against the Washington Commanders the Saturday before? That remains to be seen. With Christmas falling on a Thursday, it’s not like last season, where the four teams scheduled to play on Saturday in Week 16 were then also locked into playing on Christmas Wednesday in Week 17.

NFL teams are used to playing on Thursday nights on short rest, so the Eagles have as much chance playing on Christmas as any of the other 31 franchises.

Which teams will the Eagles play in 2025?

While we won’t know all the dates until Wednesday night, we do know all the Eagles’ opponents for the 2025 season.

In addition to facing their NFC East opponents — Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders — here’s a rundown of the teams the Eagles will play: