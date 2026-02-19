Five questions about the Eagles that must be answered before the 2026 roster takes shape

The new league year is right around the corner, and it’s almost time for the 2026 Eagles roster to start coming into focus.

But first, the annual NFL Scouting Combine.

It’s the next thing on the offseason calendar, and while the focus for much of the week will be on the athletes going through performance testing, when it comes to the Eagles, it should be a big week for news related to the team.

Reporters typically get to talk to Nick Sirianni and Howie Roseman around the combine, and there are certainly plenty of questions to ask this year.

Here’s a look at five of the most pressing Eagles topics the coach and general manager may be addressing soon:

Why did the Eagles choose Sean Mannion, and why did they assemble this specific staff around him?

It’s been three weeks since the Eagles filled their vacancy at offensive coordinator by hiring Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion, a 33-year-old former quarterback with only two years of coaching experience. But we’ve yet to hear from Sirianni — or Roseman — besides an initial statement released by the team on why the Eagles hired Mannion, what they liked about him, and what hiring him means for the future of the scheme.

In the weeks since, the rest of the offensive coaching staff has been filled out. The Eagles hired one of their other coordinator candidates, former Tampa Bay OC Josh Grizzard, as the pass game coordinator. They hired Packers wide receivers coach Ryan Mahaffey to be the tight ends coach and run game coordinator. Longtime offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland left the team (more on that later), and he was replaced by Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach Chris Kuper.

The Eagles retained wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead and running backs coach Jemal Singleton, sources told The Inquirer, and, according to CBS Sports, plan to move Parks Frazier, last season’s pass game coordinator, into the role of quarterbacks coach.

The new offensive coaching staff, under a first-year play-caller, is an amalgamation of coaches with different backgrounds. What will it mean for the scheme going forward?

Sirianni said after removing Kevin Patullo that the offense needed to “evolve.” He’ll soon have the chance to explain why and how this group can help it do that.

What happened with Jeff Stoutland?

The longest-tenured coach in the building, who has been widely regarded as the best offensive line coach in the sport, is no longer coaching with the Eagles.

Why?

The Eagles wanted Stoutland back as the offensive line coach, league sources said, but Stoutland, who also held the title of run game coordinator, wasn’t going to be as involved in the running game and the Eagles are shifting schemes. Change is in the air. But Stoutland’s role in the running game decreased as last season went on, The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane reported recently on the unCovering the Birds podcast.

How did it get to this, and how much of an impact will his departure have on the offensive line moving forward?

What’s the latest on the A.J. Brown situation?

Don’t expect Roseman to say anything that strays too far from his normal line when it comes to A.J. Brown and players like him.

Here’s what Roseman said at the end-of-year press conference on Jan. 15 when asked if he was open to trading Brown, or if trading him was a nonstarter: “It is hard to find great players in the NFL and A.J.’s a great player. I think from my perspective, that’s what we’re going out and looking for when we go out here in free agency and in the draft is trying to find great players who love football, and he’s that guy. I think that would be my answer.”

Still, Roseman is likely to be asked about the star receiver’s future in Philadelphia in the coming days. It’s for good reason. Brown, of course, hasn’t been shy about his frustrations with the direction of the offense. But during Super Bowl week, Brown appeared on Micah Parsons’ podcast and spoke about his excitement for the future and the new offensive coaching staff. “Sometimes change is not a bad thing,” he said. He also called Philadelphia “home.”

While he didn’t sound like someone who was about to ask for a trade, it’s still early in the offseason.

Brown’s future with the team impacts how the Eagles approach the draft and free agency, so a decision on whether the Eagles see him in their immediate plans is probably already made. It’s complicated, however, because of the salary cap implications. The cost to trade Brown prior to June 1 would be $48.939 million, according to Over the Cap. If the Eagles traded him after that, they would incur a dead cap charge of $22.09 million. Much more palatable, but still a lot of dead money.

It begs the question, too: Could the Eagles ever get good value in a trade for Brown?

Roseman probably won’t be showing his cards in the coming days, but it’s a topic he’ll have to address.

How much has the future outlook of the offensive line changed, and how will it impact the plans?

The offensive line took a big step back in 2025 due to a slew of injuries. Lane Johnson missed half the season. Landon Dickerson was never fully healthy and may never be again. Cam Jurgens played through back pain.

At the time of Stoutland’s departure, it wasn’t even a sure thing that Johnson and Dickerson would be back for the 2026 season. A unit that was basically plug-and-play has turned into a big question mark for the Eagles. How much longer will Johnson and Dickerson play?

Jurgens, meanwhile, shared a video this week on social media of him in Colombia undergoing stem cell treatments. Jurgens, via his agent, declined to comment further on what led him to go that route or how he is feeling. The center had back surgery after the Super Bowl last year and did not play to his 2024 level this past season.

This all impacts how the Eagles approach the draft and free agency. They’re due to get an eventual replacement for Johnson in the door, but they now need to think about the future of the interior.

Who stays, who goes, and who could get extended or restructured?

It will soon be time for the Eagles to go shopping on the free agency market, but there are some players on the current roster in line to have their contracts extended or possibly restructured.

Let’s start with Jordan Davis, who broke out in 2025 and earned himself a new contract. The Eagles picked up Davis’ fifth-year option last year, but signing him to a new deal is almost too obvious because it would free up much-needed cap space for 2026.

There’s also Jalen Hurts, whose cap number jumps from nearly $22 million in 2025 to nearly $32 million in 2026. It will be more than $42 million in 2027, more than $47 million in 2028, and a whopping $97.5 million in 2029. But Hurts has no guaranteed money beyond this season. A restructure or extension could be on the table sooner than later.

What about the free agents? Jaelan Phillips, for example, is one of the best edge rushers on the market, and the Eagles need some of those. Safety Reed Blankenship is slated to hit the market, and the Eagles need a safety.

Roseman may not tip his hand, but he’ll certainly be asked about all of it with free agency just a few weeks away.