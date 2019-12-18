Anthony R. Gargano doesn’t see eye to eye with his son when it comes to Carson Wentz.
Gargano, the father of 97.5 The Fanatic midday host Anthony L. Gargano, called into his son’s show Tuesday to prod him a bit about his shifting views of the Eagles young quarterback.
“There was a time when nobody could say anything about Wentz because you treated him like the second coming of Brady,” Gargano said to his son. “But I think your shoulders started hurting because you got tired of carrying his water.”
“I never said he was the second coming of Tom Brady, I never said that,” Gargano shot back at his father, pointing out that a lot of Wentz’s struggles this season were due to defenders in his face or a lack of talent, especially the factors out of his control. “I’m not telling you he’s perfect, I’m not.”
Born and raised in South Philadelphia, Gargano’s father was a senior vice president of marketing at Sony who retired to take care of his ailing wife, who ultimately died of Parkinson’s. Gargano told the Inquirer his father is a lifelong Eagles fan who took him to many games growing up, including the 1981 NFC Championship Game against the Cowboys, which they watched from the 600 level at Veteran’s Stadium.
Now living in Florida, Gargano’s father streams his son’s radio show every day, and occasionally calls in to argue with him about the Birds and Wentz’s performance on the field. This week, he’s flying back to Philadelphia for Christmas, which means father and son will be able to watch the Eagles most-important game of the season side-by-side. But it’s also a chance for Gargano’s father to chide him about not traveling down to Florida for the holidays.
“It’s 78 degrees and sunny here,” Gargano’s father said. “You can look at Santa Claus in your shorts on the beach, you know?”
Chris Carlin is staying in New York.
The former 94.1 WIP sports talker has been hired by ESPN New York to host a new evening show, the station announced Tuesday night. It’s a nice landing spot for Carlin, who was unceremoniously dumped by WIP sister station WFAN back in September despite posting strong ratings.
“Overwhelmed by the well wishes, didn’t expect this kind of response,” Carlin wrote on Twitter Tuesday night. “It means the world, and I appreciate it so much. I’m sure I’ll piss you off soon enough, so sorry about that in advance.”
During his brief stint in Philadelphia, Carlin hosted WIP’s afternoon show alongside former Eagles linebacker Ike Reese and increased ratings 22 percent after the firing of Josh Innes. Carlin was ultimately replaced by current co-host Jon Marks, and together he and Reese have edged out The Fanatic’s Mike Missanelli in the ratings for three straight quarters (not accounting for streaming or Missanelli’s NBC Sports Philadelphia simulcast).
In addition to his hosting duties, Carlin also does play-by-play for Rutgers football games.
• The NFL announced who will be calling its slate of three games on Saturday, and the most interesting is the three-man booth that will call Texans-Buccaneers at 1 p.m. — NFL Network anchor Rich Eisen, Good Morning Football and The NFL Today co-host Nate Burleson, and former Browns lineman Joe Thomas.
Here are the broadcast crews who will call Saturday’s games on the NFL Network:
Texans at Buccaneers: 1 p.m., Rich Eisen, Nate Burleson, Joe Thomas, Melissa Stark
Bills at Patriots: 4:30 p.m., Mike Tirico, Kurt Warner, Peter Schrager
Rams at 49ers: 8:15 p.m., Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis, Pam Oliver
• Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand is among the best sourced sports media reporters in the country, and on Monday he released his predictions for 2020. While most focused on the fact he thinks Netflix will land the NFL Sunday Ticket once DirecTV’s contract ends in 2021, what caught my eye was Ourand’s prediction that Amazon will land an exclusive NFL package that includes international games and “a handful of 1 p.m. Sunday games."
• New York Times sports reporter Kevin Draper points out that in October, now-defunct Deadspin had 19.9 million unique visitors. In November, that number plummeted to 2.2 million, thanks to a “stick to sports” edict that led to the entire website’s staff to resign. It’s no replacement, but fans of Deadspin can follow UnDeadspin on Twitter, which shares links to stories written by the website’s former employees.