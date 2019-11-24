As previously reported, Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson (concussion) will be replaced by first-round rookie Andre Dillard, playing right tackle for the first time in his life. This might be counterbalanced by the fact that Seattle will be without dominant pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney (hip), who was NFC defensive player of the week in the 8-2 Seahawks’ most recent game, an overtime victory over the then-unbeaten San Francisco 49ers.