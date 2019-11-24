The Eagles will take the field against the Seattle Seahawks with as unimpressive a group of wide receivers as the team has fielded in recent memory.
Both Nelson Agholor (knee) and Alshon Jeffery (ankle) will miss the game. With DeSean Jackson on injured reserve, the wide receiver corps will be J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Jordan Matthews, Greg Ward and Mack Hollins. They can flank a tight end or a running back out wide, and probably will.
As previously reported, Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson (concussion) will be replaced by first-round rookie Andre Dillard, playing right tackle for the first time in his life. This might be counterbalanced by the fact that Seattle will be without dominant pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney (hip), who was NFC defensive player of the week in the 8-2 Seahawks’ most recent game, an overtime victory over the then-unbeaten San Francisco 49ers.
Also inactive for the Eagles are running back Jordan Howard, quarterback Nate Sudfeld, defensive end Shareef Miller, and center Nate Herbig. Jay Ajayi, now with a week of practice under his belt, should get his first NFL carry since Week 5 last season.