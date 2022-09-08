It’s been 208 days since Super Bowl LVI, but after a long offseason, football is finally back.

The Buffalo Bills will take on the Los Angeles Rams Thursday to kickoff the 2022 NFL season. It’s just the 13th overall meeting between the two franchises, and comes as most experts predict it could finally be the year Josh Allen finally delivers a Lombardi Trophy to Buffalo’s long-suffering fans.

The game will air on NBC and feature not-so-new play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico, who has already called 22 games (19 regular season, three preseason) alongside analyst Cris Collinsworth, who enters his 14th season on Sunday Night Football. Tirico replaces legendary broadcaster Al Michaels, a move he’s been waiting for since leaving ESPN to join NBC back in 2016.

“I’ve been waiting a long time to get back in the chair and looking forward to the full season,” Tirico said on a recent conference call.

The booth isn’t the only change fans will notice. NBC is rolling out all new graphic and a couple of new camera angles, including pylon cameras for the first time. But don’t expect anything crazy from new coordinating producer Rob Hyland, who is replacing Fred Gaudelli, who left to run Thursday Night Football for Amazon’s Prime Video.

“The presentation might look a little different. Some of the camera angles may be unique and new to this season,” Hyland said. “But what has made the show so successful will continue moving forward.”

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream the Bills-Rams game:

Bills at Rams: Week 1 NFL Kickoff 2022

When: Thursday, Sept. 8

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

Time: 8:20 p.m. Eastern kickoff

TV: NBC (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark)

Streaming: NBC Sports App (requires cable authentication), NFL+, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream (all require a subscription)

Referee: Carl Cheffers ’

Pregame coverage on NBC

Coverage on NBC begins with Football Night in America at 7 p.m., hosted by Maria Taylor and featuring analysts Tony Dungy, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Jac Collinsworth, and Rodney Harrison.

The pregame show will also feature a couple of new faces in former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett and fantasy football expert Matthew Berry, who left ESPN after 15 years to join NBC last month. NFL Insider Mike Florio will also join the broadcast from his home studio.

There are 12 NFL teams that haven’t won a Super Bowl

The Bills famously lost four Super Bowls in a row during the 1990s (the closest was Super Bowl XXV, which they lost on Scott Norwood’s missed field goal), but remain one of 12 NFL teams that have yet to take home a Lombardi Trophy.

Four teams have never made it to the Super Bowl — The Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Team No. of Super Bowls Last appearance Arizona Cardinals 1 2008 Atlanta Falcons 2 2017 Buffalo Bills 4 1993 Carolina Panthers 2 2016 Cincinnati Bengals 3 2022 Cleveland Browns 0 n/a Detroit Lions 0 n/a Houston Texans 0 n/a Jacksonville Jaguars 0 n/a Los Angeles Chargers 1 1995 Minnesota Vikings 4 1977 Tennessee Titans 1 2000

2022 ‘Sunday Night Football’ schedule

Yes, it’s Thursday, but tonight’s game is technically part of NBC’s Sunday Night Football package. Here’s NBC’s full slate of games this season, with the Eagles scheduled to play in two of the network’s prime time games — Oct. 16 against the Dallas Cowboys, and Nov. 27 against the Green Bay Packers.

Just a reminder that schedules could change thanks to the NFL’s flex rules, allowing better games to be moved into prime time beginning in Week 5. As is the case every year, there is no game scheduled for Week 18 because the league will wait to make sure it has an impact on the playoffs.