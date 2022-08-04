When is morning show host Angelo Cataldi’s last day at 94.1 WIP? Turns out, that’s up to the Eagles.

During an interview on the Working the Beat podcast, hosted by longtime Philadelphia sports reporters Kevin Cooney and Mike Kern, the retiring Cataldi said he plans to remain on air until the end of the Eagles season, even if that means sticking around through February for the Super Bowl.

“I finally just said to my boss, ‘Listen, It’s going to be weird for me to start an Eagles season and not know if I’m going to be there at the end,’” Cataldi said. “I’m willing to stay until the week they’re eliminated, in case they make the playoffs.”

“Now, if they’re bad this year, I’m done around Christmas,” Cataldi added.

WIP has not yet announced who will replace Cataldi, who has hosted the station’s highly-rated morning show since 1989. Cataldi initially said the announcement would be made in July, but expect the station to reveal who its next morning show host will be before the start of the Eagles season next month.

In recent months WIP hosts Joe DeCamara, Joe Giglio, and Jon Marks have all spent time guest-hosting the show. Recently, Jon Johnson has filled in on Wednesdays, but he landed the overnight job held for two decades by Big Daddy Graham, who passed away last year.

During the interview with Cooney and Kern, Cataldi was also asked about Mike Missanelli, who abruptly left as 97.5 The Fanatic’s afternoon host back in May. He has since been replaced by former Phillies pitcher and NBC Sports Philadelphia analyst Ricky Bottalico and former weekend host Hunter Brody, whose new show debuted on Monday.

Cataldi was among those surprised and angered by how things ended so suddenly for Missanelli, by far the station’s most popular host for 15 years.

“I don’t think it was respectful to him. I don’t think it was right,” Cataldi said. " I don’t know the internal politics of it. I’m pleased I never I never had to face that. He didn’t deserve it.”

“Come on, show a little more respect,” Cataldi added.

Missanelli had two stints at WIP – from 1992 to 2003 and from July 2005 to March 2006, when he was fired after punching a producer following an argument during a live broadcast in Ardmore. Cataldi said he invited Missanelli onto his show to take a bow, but he can’t due to the terms of his exit from The Fanatic.

“He said, ‘I got a non-compete. I can’t do it for three months,’” Cataldi revealed. “I said, ‘That’s okay, I’m here for five.’”

Listen to Cataldi’s full interview with Cooney and Kern here:

Former ESPN fantasy guru lands at NBC

NBC is broadcasting tonight’s annual Hall of Fame game, and it’s possible a former ESPN personality could make his network debut.

Fantasy football expert Matthew Berry, who recently left ESPN after 15 years with the network, is joining NBC, according to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand. Berry is expected to provide daily audio and video podcasts and host his own fantasy football show on Peacock, the network’s streaming service.

NBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Berry will certainly see a number of familiar faces at NBC, including former ESPNers Maria Taylor and Mike Tirico.

Among other things, Berry is a big fan of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (not surprising, since his 10 rushing touchdowns last season led all quarterbacks). Back in May, before his exit from ESPN, Berry included Hurts on his list of the top five fantasy football quarterbacks heading into the season.