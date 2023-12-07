Jordan Phillips blasts ‘soft’ Jason Kelce after Eagles center called him out for dirty play

Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips blew up Cam Jurgens on a Tush Push attempt despite the play being blown dead for offsides during Buffalo’s loss to the Eagles on Nov. 26.

Center Jason Kelce went on 94WIP last Wednesday and accused Phillips of “purposely [trying] to hurt Cam Jurgens,” calling the play a “disgrace.” Kelce said he believed the NFL should fine Phillips for the play.

A week later, Phillips is firing back. He called out moves from Kelce that he felt were dirty, and took shots at Kelce for the podcast he hosts with his brother Travis, New Heights.

“You look at the Tush Push, he dives at somebody’s knees every play and tries to roll him up,” Phillips told media Wednesday. “So for somebody to speak on playing dirty — I don’t think he has any right or any means to call for a fine when he does a whole bunch of stuff. I just think it’s kind of crazy for him to even mention that. I’m 335 pounds. How am I gonna stop regardless? How do I know that the ball wasn’t going? And after I saw him move I put my eyes on him and I’m gonna go.

“Even if they got that play off, it’s either gonna be them hitting us or us hitting them. You can dish it out obviously, but you can’t take it? That’s just soft. He’s a well respected guy around the league for whatever reason. Now, all of a sudden he has a voice because of his brother’s podcast. He thinks he can use it, but the way he uses it doesn’t make any sense.”

The hit on Jurgens, for which Phillips ultimately wasn’t fined by the NFL, was one of multiple in the game for the Bills veteran, who also earned scrutiny his involvement in a sideline incident that resulted in teammate Shaq Lawson shoving an Eagles fan.

The Tush Push, or Brotherly Shove, has been drawing criticism all season. On Wednesday, the elder Kelce said on “his brother’s podcast” that he’s ready for the NFL to ban it — if only because it means the debate over the play will stop.