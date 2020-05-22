“I’m going to trust that the NFL, when they say it’s time to go [back to work], that they really [are working] for our best interest … for us to have some sort of normal[cy] about this situation," he said. "When they say they did all their homework and things are looking better — yeah, it’s going to be some timidness, not a lot of ‘bro hugs.’ We ain’t gonna do too much, but … I just feel like you’ve got to trust that everybody is doing the right things, trying to help this situation.”