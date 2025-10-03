Brandon Graham on his latest project with Spector Sports Art, the Eagles’ undefeated start, and more

In 2024, Brandon Graham partnered with Jordan Spector of Spector Sports Arts to immortalize his iconic strip-sack on Tom Brady in the Eagles’ 41-33 Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots. A year later, the two have partnered up again to create Graham’s Game Worn LIX Relic Collection.

Each trading card in the Immortals collection carries a part of championship history, featuring a piece of Graham’s Super Bowl game-worn jersey and cleats. Now retired, Graham, the two-time Super Bowl champion, thought now would be the perfect time to give back to fans.

“They don’t normally get to touch stuff like that,” Graham said. “And I know the first one meant a lot to me because of, you know, me making a play against [Tom] Brady and that was my first championship. And the second go around, you know, you just want to think of others. I felt like this was a unique situation. Something that probably would have collected a little dust in my house. So, the second one I wanted to give to the fans because they would appreciate it even more.”

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Retired Eagles star Brandon Graham lands a new TV gig

There are over 20 variations that can be collected, including different parts of the jersey and cleats. Some cards may include the Kobe Bryant logo from his cleats, or the captain’s patch from his jersey, which happens to be Graham’s favorite.

“There was a lot of time and energy put into this and this is a very unique opportunity to own a piece of history,” Spector said. “Me as a fan, I’m excited about it myself. You know, I’m going to keep at least one. But, I think it’s really a special thing that Brandon Graham is doing and something that people will cherish for a very, very long time as an Eagles fan.”

With the cards’ release, Graham sat down with The Inquirer to discuss the product, the Eagles 4-0 start, the increase in taunting penalties, and more …

Q: Looking back on [your] last game, were there any specific moments that you will always remember?

A: Some of the best feelings were after the game, walking around, being interviewed with my kids watching … I’m just thankful I have given them that view during that time. Winning it all. Knowing what it feels like to lose against Kansas City that year and then coming back and beating Kansas City and knowing what that feels like to walk around after a big win. My daughter was there for two [Super Bowl wins]. But I know the second time around, she was nine years old and she was two the last time because it was seven years ago. So, I’m thankful that she was able to experience it again at a more mature age. Then my son, even him, experienced that one. … I was so thankful to have that moment with my family.

Q: What do you make of the way that things have been going for the Eagles throughout these first four weeks of the season?

A: It’s chaotic and fun at the same time because we’re 4-0. But last year it was chaotic, same thing. 2-2, the sky was falling. But now all we got to do is keep building. We can’t worry about anything else. When Sunday comes, they’ll be ready. And that’s just how it is. It’s fun. It’s about entertainment. We always have to give them something to worry about because they’re going to worry if we don’t. But it’s been really, really cool to see these boys figure it out even through the chaos.

» READ MORE: Philly artist Jordan Spector recreates DeVonta Smith’s ‘Dagger’ in his latest Immortals series

Q: Do they look like another Super Bowl winning team to you?

A: They do. They look like they can build to that. That’s what we did last year. We just kept believing in each other, working one day at a time, and just thought we got to win. We got to go out there and put our best foot forward. But it’s accountability, it’s the trust you’re building, and it’s that chemistry that you build too as you continue to go.

Because I think we were more sad that it was over because of the chemistry that we had as a team and how we performed in that last game [in the Super Bowl]. It was just a great finished product, and I’m hoping that they continue to know that and learn that from last year. It’s a new year and we have to build on it again. So, that’s the fun part I think I miss the most. The problem solving, the building, and the togetherness that you got to have with the media trying to tear you down or put you against each other because they think you’re not performing or not entertaining us enough to their liking. So that’s where you got to stay together.

Q: We’ve already seen some instances where the Eagles have been penalized, including that Cooper DeJean Allen Iverson step over from last week. What are your thoughts on the NFL cracking down more on taunting this season?

A: There’s two sides to it. It’s just sometimes some people can give it a bad name because of how serious they take it. For me, I’m going to just speak for myself, I was never serious. I’m just having fun with it. I’m trying to get in your head. Of course, I’m serious when the whistle blows and then they say, ‘Hut,’ for them five seconds, I’m going. But I’m not trying to fight anybody. I’m not trying to really go there, get kicked out of the game. It’s like, ‘Let me show my personality a little bit.’ And I thought that’s what we were doing, but now it’s like, ‘I can’t even celebrate.’

The Puka [Nacua] one against the Eagles … that’s a terrible call because he really was doing that the whole time and it’s just because somebody was under him and he did the flex. … I guess they’re trying to take it out because of all the different fights that’s been going on. But I just know it’s something I don’t like that they’re cracking down on because I think it’s a great addition to showing people’s personality. … I don’t think they need to crack down on it because it’s a part of the game. It’s part of the aggression of the game.

» READ MORE: Eagles vs. Broncos in Week 5: Here are the numbers that matter

Q: Do you think that you would have been in some trouble had you still been playing?

A: Oh, yeah. I mean, I’m still going to talk about stuff but I’m not going to stand over people. It’s just when you stand over, I get it. And that’s what you want to do when you knock somebody down to the ground. You want to stand over them and let them know. It’s how we as men, we mark our territory. And so that’s all it really be. But I guess they don’t want to see that. I mean, I got to respect it because it’s their league. But I definitely would have gotten in trouble a little bit.

Q: The Eagles are 4.5-point favorites heading into Week 5 against their opponents the Denver Broncos. What do you think about this matchup?

A: I know Denver is coming off a good win. It’s a well coached team. We just have to make sure we execute. This type of game, we got to stop the run because J.K. Dobbins is a good running back. He had a good game last week. I know our running defense, it’s a little leaky sometimes, but I know for us, I think Vic [Fangio] will have a good plan. I like our backend. We got to make Bo Nix go back there and try to beat us because I think we can get them. We can run the ball, get Saquon [Barkley] involved. I think it’ll open up everything.