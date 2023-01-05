Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” over the past 24 hours, the team announced Thursday morning.

While Hamlin, 24, remains hospitalized in Cincinnati in critical condition, he has demonstrated “that he appears to be neurologically intact” and that his lungs have continued to heal, the team said, citing physicians caring for the young defender. The Bills said Hamlin “is making steady progress.”

Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam wrote on Twitter Thursday morning that Hamlin was “awake” and showing more signs of improvement.

Hamlin has been hospitalized since Monday night after suffering a cardiac arrest while making a tackle during the Bills Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Caregivers administered CPR to Hamlin on the field before transporting him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he’s remained since.

Hamlin needed to be resuscitated a second time at the hospital, his uncle, Dorrian Glenn, told CNN Tuesday night. At the time, Hamlin was on a ventilator and lying on his stomach to help take the pressure off the lungs, Glenn said.

The NFL hasn’t said whether it will resume the Bills-Bengals game, which was postponed in the first quarter with the Bengals leading 7-3. NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller told reporters Wednesday a decision would be made in the coming days.

“I do believe we will have something by this weekend, and I don’t think we’re ever going to see that Monday night game, thankfully, replayed,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said on First Take Thursday morning.

The Bills are currently preparing for Sunday’s Week 18 matchup with the New England Patriots, which is scheduled to kickoff at 1 p.m. Eastern. Hamlin’s father, Mario Hamlin, addressed the entire Bills team on a Zoom call Wednesday to update them on his son’s progress, ESPN reported.

In a sign of overwhelming support for the young Bills player, a dormant, two-year-old GoFundMe launched by Hamlin has soared past $7 million in donations. The fundraiser, established initially as a toy drive in his hometown of McKees Rocks in suburban Pittsburg, will now also benefit community initiatives led by Hamlin’s Chasing M’s foundation, in addition to “his current fight,” according to his family.