There were injuries. The torn ACL late in the 2017 season that crushed his league MVP chances and forced him to be a spectator for the Eagles’ magic carpet ride to the Super Bowl. The broken bone in his back in 2018 that kept him out of the playoffs again. The damning PhillyVoice article about him in January 2019 that featured critical comments from anonymous teammates, including some who called him selfish. The report last October from ESPN in which another anonymous player, believed to be wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, criticized Wentz’s play and decision-making.