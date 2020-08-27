When Wentz spoke out to support teammates following the George Floyd killing this spring, it was a major departure; he had avoided taking any sort of political or social stance. On Thursday, he said racism was “something I’ve chosen to just kind of overlook … something that was so foreign to me,” growing up in a virtually all-white environment. But at 27, after four years in Philadelphia, he said, “I’m no longer just a kid from North Dakota that can just use that card … . There’s hurting in this world.”