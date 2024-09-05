Chiefs-Ravens: Start time, channel, how to watch and stream NFL Kickoff game

It’s been 207 days since the Kansas City Chiefs narrowly defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, but after a long offseason, NFL football is finally back.

The Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes will host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens tonight in a rematch of last season’s tight AFC Championship game. The Chiefs begin their season looking to become the first team in NFL history to three-peat Super Bowl victories.

Advertisement

It’s hard to believe it’s Andy Reid’s 12th season as the Chiefs’ head coach. Reid, 66, was hired by Kansas City after the Eagles fired him following the 2012 season. Under Reid, the Chiefs have gone 179-128 and have made the playoffs for nine straight seasons, including three Super Bowl wins. Reid now has more Super Bowl wins than Vince Lombardi, for whom the trophy is named after, and trails just two coaches in NFL history — Bill Belichick (six) and Chuck Noll (four).

Reid, 66, is under contract with the Chiefs through the 2028 season, but was noncommittal when asked about his future earlier this week.

“I signed a five-year deal, so we’ll see how all that goes,” Reid told reporters Tuesday. “I’m getting older.”

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is healthy entering the season. Read more Charlie Riedel / AP

Also back with the Chiefs this season is Travis Kelce, who signed a new two-year deal with the team this offseason that will keep him in Kansas City through the 2025 season. He and his brother, former Eagles center Jason Kelce, also finalized a deal worth at least $100 million to take their popular New Heights podcast to Amazon’s Wonderly, which drew some lighthearted trash talk from Ravens defender Marlon Humphrey.

“I pray for this, to go against him because he has tried to take everything from me,” Humphrey jokingly said on his own Punch Line podcast Monday. “He has got to pay for what he has done to the podcast space. How he has tried to eliminate us … it’ll be pod versus pod and we’ll see what heights is higher.”

Advertisement

The Eagles will open their season Friday night in Brazil against the Green Bay Packers, which is considered a home game despite taking place at Arena Corinthians in São Paulo, more than 4,700 miles south of Philly. In a nod to the stadium’s home soccer team, the Corinthians, the Eagles will be wearing black and white uniforms with little to no green. The game will stream exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s subscription streaming service, but will air in the Philadelphia TV market on NBC10.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream tonight’s Chiefs-Ravens game:

What time is the NFL Kickoff game tonight between the Chiefs and Ravens?

Mike Tirico (left) and Cris Collinsworth are back for their third season together on "Sunday Night Football." Read more NBC

The NFL Kickoff game between the Chiefs and Ravens is scheduled to begin at 8:20 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

Calling the game will be Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth, who are entering their third season together on NBC’s NFL coverage. Melissa Stark will report from the sidelines of Arrowhead Stadium.

Advertisement

“The season, the NFL just continues to hit the ceiling and keep going higher,” Tirico said on a recent conference call. “There’s so much anticipation in all the markets, so much anticipation around the league. And I love that we started with two guys who have won the MVP four of the last six years in Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs-Lions game can also be heard tonight on 94.1 WIP in and around Philadelphia via Westwood One, with Kevin Harlan and Hall of Famer Kurt Warner on the call.

Where can I stream the Chiefs-Ravens NFL Kickoff game?

The Chiefs-Ravens game will stream on Peacock, NBC’s subscription streaming platform.

Peacock will exclusively stream at least one NFL games this season — the Eagles’ Week 1 matchup against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil.

Advertisement

The Chiefs-Ravens game will also stream in the Philadelphia market on any so-called skinny bundle that carries NBC, including fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.

Fans can also stream the game on NFL+, the league streaming service. It’ll set you back $6.99 a month, though there is a free seven-day trial.

If you’re looking to stream the game for free and you live in or around Philadelphia, your best option is using a digital antenna, since the game will air on broadcast television.

Will Taylor Swift attend tonight’s Chiefs game?

Taylor Swift waves from a suite alongside Brittany Mahomes during a Chiefs game last season. Read more Ed Zurga / AP

The biggest question leading up to tonight’s game is whether pop megastar Taylor Swift will be in the stands at Arrowhead rooting her boyfriend Travis Kelce on.

There haven’t been any official announcements yet, but Swift’s Eras Tour is currently on a two-month break and not scheduled to resume until Oct. 18 in Miami. So there’s certainly a window of opportunity for Swift to be there tonight to support Kelce, who has attended 13 Era Tours concerts since the couple went public with their relationship, according to USA Today.

Advertisement

Swift and Kelce have been dating for about a year, and last season her attendance at 13 Chiefs games actually helped grow the NFL’s TV ratings. And no, they haven’t broken up — a fake contract claiming their relationship was staged has been circulating online in recent days.

Media coverage of Chiefs-Ravens

NBC's Maria Taylor is back hosting "Football Night in America" this season. Read more Bryan Bennett / AP Photo

Coverage on NBC begins at 7 p.m. with the NFL Kickoff Special, an on-site edition of the network’s Football Night in America pregame show broadcasting live from both Kansas City and São Paulo, Brazil.

Maria Taylor, fresh off covering the 2024 Paris Olympics, returns to host NBC’s studio coverage this season. Joining her in Kansas City will be former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, former Patriots Super Bowl champ Devin McCourty, former quarterback Chris Simms, NFL insider Mike Florio, and fantasy expert Matthew Berry.

Jac Collinsworth, son of Cris Collinsworth, will cohost coverage from Brazil alongside Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy and former Patriots Super Bowl champ Rodney Harrison.

Yes, it’s Thursday, but tonight’s game is technically part of NBC’s Sunday Night Football package. Here’s NBC’s full slate of games this season, with the Eagles scheduled to play in two of the network’s prime time games.

Just a reminder schedules could change thanks to the NFL’s flex rules, allowing better games to be moved into prime time. As is the case every year, there is no game scheduled for Week 18 because the league will wait to make sure it has an impact on the playoffs.