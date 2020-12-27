Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett was inactive for Sunday’s Eagles game at Dallas, a calf injury keeping Barnett in Philadelphia. This came just after the team placed defensive end Josh Sweat on injured reserve.
Together, the absences represent a challenge for an Eagles defense that is going to need a strong pass rush against quarterback Andy Dalton and the Cowboys. The Eagles are second in the NFL with 44 sacks. Their defensive backfield is missing its anchor, safety Rodney McLeod, who is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL.
Also inactive are running back Jason Huntley, wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, third quarterback Nate Sudfeld, tight end Richard Rodgers, wide receiver John Hightower and linebacker Duke Riley, a strong contributor lately who is sidelined with a biceps injury.
On the plus side of the ledger, wide receiver DeSean Jackson returns from a knee injury. This is only the fifth appearance of the season for Jackson, 34, who missed three games with a hamstring problem, returned Oct. 22 vs. the Giants, and suffered a knee injury on a brutal hit, while attempting a punt return for the first time since 2018.
Barnett, who struggled with injuries in 2018 and 2019, had missed only this season’s opener before sitting out Sunday at Dallas. He played 76% of the Eagles’ defensive snaps the previous week, at Arizona. Sweat had played in every game this season, amassing a career-high six sacks, and seemed poised for a big finish after adding two sacks and a forced fumble in the Eagles’ upset of the Saints. Instead, he left the Arizona game after only four snaps and now is on IR, meaning he must miss three games -- these final two of the regular season and the playoff opener, should the Eagles make the postseason.
In the absence of Barnett and Sweat, defensive end Joe Ostman has been promoted from the practice squad to the active roster, and Genard Avery is active.