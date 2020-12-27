Barnett, who struggled with injuries in 2018 and 2019, had missed only this season’s opener before sitting out Sunday at Dallas. He played 76% of the Eagles’ defensive snaps the previous week, at Arizona. Sweat had played in every game this season, amassing a career-high six sacks, and seemed poised for a big finish after adding two sacks and a forced fumble in the Eagles’ upset of the Saints. Instead, he left the Arizona game after only four snaps and now is on IR, meaning he must miss three games -- these final two of the regular season and the playoff opener, should the Eagles make the postseason.