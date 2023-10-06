Real Gs move in silence like … Donna Kelce?

The mom of Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis would not open up about the relationship rumors swirling around her son and pop megastar Taylor Swift during an appearance on The Today Show Friday morning.

“I honestly can’t tell you” if it’s a budding romance, Donna said when prodded by co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. “It’s just too new.”

That hasn’t stopped fans — of Swift, the Eagles, and Chiefs — from building conspiracies.

After Travis attempted to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it during the American leg of The Eras tour, Swift attended two back-to-back Chiefs games, where she was seen laughing with Donna, celebrating touchdowns with a squad of famous friends, and even riding out of Arrowhead Stadium with Travis in a convertible, which does feel like a scene out of one of Swift’s hits.

Ever since, the mere thought of their relationship has generated theories. Swift and Travis’ pending relationship is a marketing ploy for the NFL, a way for Swift to avenge the Eagles like the good Philadelphian she claims to be, or, perhaps, the real thing.

“Every week it’s something new,” Donna said with an eye roll. “It feels like I’m in an alternate universe … but it’s been fun.”

Donna called meeting Swift for the first time during the Chiefs’ win against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium in September just “okay.”

“It’s [Travis’] personal life,” Donna said. “I’ll talk about my life … [and] there isn’t a man alive who will talk to his mom about his personal life.”

Her newfound silence hasn’t stopped the rest of the family from getting in on the speculation, though.

Jason’s wife Kylie recently commented under a fan theory on TikTok about all the ways in which Swift’s inner circle is connected, and the brothers haven’t shied away from the topic on their podcast “New Heights.”

On the show’s most recent episode, the duo discussed whether the NFL was “overdoing it” by constantly referencing Swift on their social media pages or having a near constant stream of Swift watching the games during broadcasts.

Jason chalked the fanfare up to the NFL being “just not used to celebrities coming to the games,” while Travis said the league was leaning in a bit too much, “especially in his situation.” The pair has also answered questions from Swifties about football basics and ruminated on how “ballsy” and “awesome” it was for Swift to accept an invite to a game.

As for Donna, the Kelce family matriarch wasn’t always immune to talking about Swift.

“Travis Kelce’s biggest fans,” Donna Kelce captioned an Instagram post in collaboration with Sunday Night Football on NBC of footage of her and Swift watching a game.