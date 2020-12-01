Another poor offensive performance led to the Eagles’ third straight loss, Monday’s 23-17 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field.
This week there was speculation that Jalen Hurts would play more, but he was rarely used. When talking about why Hurts didn’t play more, Pederson said, “It’s not about one guy. We had breakdowns across the board and it doesn’t really matter who is back there, the mistakes were still going to be made and [it’s] something we got to fix.”
Carson Wentz completed 25 of 45 passes for 215 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also ran five times for 42 yards and had a passer rating of just 73.8. As Pederson suggested, Wentz didn’t receive a lot of support. He was sacked six times and there were some key drops.
The Eagles got off to another slow start, going three and out on their first five possessions.
“The slow starts are frustrating -- that is the biggest thing I am going to go back and watch and see how we can change that,” Wentz said. “And how we can change momentum early in ballgames so we cannot put ourselves behind the eight ball like that.”
Trailing 20-9 and facing fourth-and-4 from the Seattle 15 with 8 minutes, 40 seconds left, Pederson elected to go for the first down. Wentz threw an end zone interception to Quandre Diggs.
“We had to make every effort to stay and get us into this game, and just wanted to stay as aggressive as possible,” Pederson said of his decision to go for it.
While the speculation about whether Wentz will get benched is likely to continue, he says he will continue to fight and attempt to get the Eagles headed in the right direction.
“As I said last week, this is what I signed up for as a quarterback as a kid,” Wentz said. “You are prepared for any of those (situations), nothing is ever guaranteed. For me, I don’t think about that, though. I just try to go out and be the best player in practice, compete my tail off, and hopefully we can get this thing turned around.”