Wentz ended the scoreless first quarter 1-for-6 for 3 yards, so it wasn’t a big shock to see him leave the field in favor of Hurts on the first play of the second quarter, second-and-9 from the Eagles’ 28. The offensive line greeted Hurts with a Matt Pryor false start. So on second-and-14, Hurts found Alshon Jeffery at the left sideline for 6 yards – and then left the game in favor of Wentz, who was sacked on third down.