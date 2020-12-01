Well, hey, the Eagles converted a bunch of third downs, for the first time in a while. And their defense hung in there for quite some time, despite No. 1 corner Darius Slay’s inability to come close to stopping, delaying, or even presenting any sort of minor difficulty for DK Metcalf, the second-round receiver from the 2019 draft who is not JJ Arcega-Whiteside.
That was about it for the good news from the Eagles’ 23-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the team’s third loss in a row, a streak that might not end before this wretched season does.
Metcalf caught 10 passes for 177 yards, on 13 targets. After his final catch, Russell Wilson had 230 passing yards, 53 of them to people who weren’t wearing No. 14 in white.
Oh, and after all that weekend buzz, we didn’t see any more of Jalen Hurts than usual. He completed a 6-yard pass early in the second quarter, then entered witness protection. Turned out Doug Pederson was telling no lies when he told ESPN that he is “100 percent with” Carson Wentz, and reiterated his statement that Hurts got no more reps than normal in practice.
After another ridiculously terrible start on offense, the Eagles regrouped somewhat and actually were close to scoring a touchdown that might have made for an entertaining ending, at least, when they remembered their season-long theme.
Fourth-and-4 from the Seahawks’ 15, down 20-9, Pederson opted not to kick the field goal that would have made it a one-score game. Instead, Carson Wentz threw it straight to Seattle safety Quandre Diggs in the end zone.
It looked as if tight end Dallas Goedert turned inside and Wentz thought he was going outside. Whatever. With 8 minutes, 35 seconds remaining, that was that.
The Eagles hadn’t turned the ball over until then; they were overdue for Wentz’s 15th interception of the season, a career high.
The time for excuses about having no offseason program is long past. Blame Wentz all you want -- his 25-for-45, 215-yard passing performance was inflated by a meaningless Hail Mary touchdown to Richard Rodgers with 12 seconds remaining. But throughout the offense, players didn’t seem to know assignments. Confusion and ineptitude reigned, starting with the decision-making on the sideline.
Behind his 10th starting offensive line grouping in 11 games, Wentz was sacked six more times, losing 41 yards.
The first quarter was excruciating for Eagles fans, when the offense was on the field. The defense, thanks to Derek Barnett, came up with a pair of fourth-down stops, the first when the ball was snapped from the Eagles’ 2, after a Seattle first-and-goal from the 5.
That offense, though. The Eagles’ first three possession netted minus-5 yards. On their opening set of downs, Richard Rodgers and Alshon Jeffery dropped passes, sandwiched around a Wentz miss of an open Greg Ward on a slant.
Wentz ended the scoreless first quarter 1-for-6 for 3 yards, so it wasn’t a big shock to see him leave the field in favor of Hurts on the first play of the second quarter, second-and-9 from the Eagles’ 28. The offensive line greeted Hurts with a Matt Pryor false start. So on second-and-14, Hurts found Alshon Jeffery at the left sideline for 6 yards – and then left the game in favor of Wentz, who was sacked on third down.
The defense could hardly hold forever, and when Wilson found Metcalf for 52 yards on the next Seattle series, the Seahawks were on their way to a 7-0 lead, Wilson hitting wideout David Moore on an end-zone fade over undersize and overmatched Avonte Maddox.
The next Eagles series, Hurts entered the huddle, then left, as the Eagles called a timeout. Miles Sanders couldn’t pick up third-and-2, when Jordan Mailata was cut-blocked and sprawled in the hole.
Despite a grounding call that gave the Seahawks second-and-goal from the Eagles’ 16, Seattle easily made it 14-0, Chris Carson blasting through a huge hole and carrying Rodney McLeod into the end zone.
Down by double digits for the eighth time in 11 games, the Eagles offense finally found itself in familiar surroundings, and got comfortable. A 20-yard Wentz scramble gave the home team its initial first down of the evening. This was the play following a sack in which Wentz never stopped moving and shook free of the tacklers, only to find the play was over.
A 2-yard Wentz pass to Miles Sanders ended the Eagles’ 0-for-5 start on third-down conversions. Wentz then survived chasing down a bad snap and throwing it out of bounds short of the line of scrimmage; had he been called for intentional grounding, it would have been a 30-yard loss.
Wentz and the running game got going; Wentz gained 13 yards on a QB draw, and as the final seconds of the half ticked down, he found Goedert in the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown pass.
This being the Eagles, Jake Elliott missed the extra point, and the halftime score was 14-6. Wentz went into halftime 7-for-17 for 30 yards, Hurts 1-for-1 for 6.
The Eagles converted their final three third-down opportunities of the half, but somehow, there was no celebratory parade during intermission.
Both teams drove for third-quarter field goals. The Eagles had to settle for theirs after Jamal Adams blitzed on third-and-10, the Eagles having taken a timeout to make sure everyone knew their assignment. It looked like rookie Jalen Reagor was supposed to pick up Adams, on a screen.
The 17-9 score entering the fourth quarter was uncomfortably familiar – that was the final of both Eagles-Seahawks meetings last season, including the Eagles’ home playoff loss.
The Seahawks made it 20-9 after getting the ball at the Eagles’ 48 early in the fourth quarter. Pederson went for it on fourth-and-2, out of an empty set, and somehow, Seattle linebacker K.J. Wright intuited a pass. He blocked it at the line of scrimmage.
Two plays later, the ESPN cameras followed Metcalf as he took the field; everyone knew what was coming. The 31-yard completion over Slay set up a 33-yard field goal. Another field goal came on another short field, before Wentz and Rodgers made the final score look misleadingly respectable.