You can blame him. You can blame Wentz’s recklessness and plain bad luck for the injuries that have hampered him. You can blame Howie Roseman for his failure to draft well enough to surround Wentz with enough talent to succeed – and every one of DK Metcalf’s 10 catches and 177 yards Monday was a painful reminder of Roseman’s failure in that regard. At some point, though, you have to ask why the pattern remains a pattern. It is Lurie who insists that the Eagles, at all times, pursue a throw-throw-throw, score-score-score strategy, regardless of their offensive personnel. It was Lurie who reportedly undercut Pederson after last season when it came to retaining some assistant coaches. (Has Mike Groh gotten his apology yet?) It is Lurie who wants the Eagles to be seen as a smart, trendy football operation, always ahead of the curve, and who has trusted himself and Roseman most in creating that perception.