In the third quarter, at the Seahawks’ 17, running back Boston Scott ran the wrong play on third down deep in Seahawks territory -- doubly wrong, as it turned out. Not only did he not run into the left flat to receive a screen pass, he vacated the left side for the right as Jamal Adams blitzed where Scott had been -- the perfect call against the blitz if the back knows the play. It could have been a touchdown. Instead, Adams sacked Wentz, and the Eagles kicked a field goal.