“One of the things I appreciate about DeSean is how hard he’s working to get back. He wants to get back out on the football field in every way possible ... With this injury, it’s tricky. He wants to be 100%, we want him to be 100%, so I’m not going to push him. I’m not going to rush him,” Pederson said. "I want him to feel and be the DeSean we know he’s capable of being before we put him back out there.”