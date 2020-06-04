Jenkins won a Super Bowl with Brees in his first of five seasons in New Orleans. He rejoined the Saints via free agency in March, after he became a Pro Bowl player and a social-justice demigod over six seasons in Philly. He was one of the first NFL players to join Kaepernick’s protests during the pregame national anthem. He used his foundation to support communities of color. He met with Congress and he met with district attorneys and he met with police chiefs. He co-founded the Players Coalition, which has partnered with the NFL to funnel more than $44 million to social-justice causes. Campaigning for equality has become his identity.