The NFL draft is just over a week away, and the Eagles are loaded up with picks for the second year in a row, including the pair of first-round picks that remain after general manager Howie Roseman traded some current assets to the Saints for a larger haul of future picks.

Roseman and vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl still have 10 picks with which to navigate next week’s draft as the Eagles look to improve on a 2021 season that saw them surprise many and make the playoffs in the first year under coach Nick Sirianni. After the season, the team committed to moving forward with Jalen Hurts as the starting quarterback — but that didn’t stop rumors from swirling about their interest in others in the free agent/trade market, as well as in the draft.

» READ MORE: Eagles mock draft version 2.0: How trading first-round picks could affect Howie Roseman’s approach

Following that trade with the Saints, however, it appears more likely that the Eagles will indeed give Hurts the season and look elsewhere in the first round of the draft and beyond, as they have needs up and down their roster following a somewhat quiet offseason so far. They own five of the top 101 picks. Not to mention this is, by all accounts, a less-than-stellar QB class.

Will they go wide receiver in the first round for the third year in a row? Will they look to add to the secondary after losing both Rodney McLeod and Steven Nelson? Or could they still try for a big-name free agent? Could they finally draft a linebacker in the first round? Or will they try to improve in the trenches?

» READ MORE: NFL draft: Which sliding prospects should Eagles target? Which ones should they pass on?

There’s no shortage of options for Roseman and Sirianni, and on Wednesday the two will meet with the Philly media ahead of next week’s draft to answer some questions on the team’s strategy, needs, and what they think of the draft class overall. You can watch the live stream of the press conference below, and we’ll have more analysis after it’s over.

» READ MORE: Eagles draft primer: A deep class of running backs could warrant a mid-round pick from the Birds