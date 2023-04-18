Eagles mock draft: Birds trade up for Jalen Carter, add defensive back depth and speedy receiver

While the Eagles have two first-round picks at Nos. 10 and 30, they have a large gap between their fourth (no. 94) and fifth picks (no. 219) in the 2023 NFL draft. With no picks between rounds four through six, the Birds and Howie Roseman could be aggressive on draft day maneuvering a depth-filled class.

In this particular mock draft, the Eagles make two first-round trades: one to move up to get a top talent, and another to move out of the first round to recoup later-round picks.

Here’s a look at what moves the Birds may make on draft day, using the logic we laid out last week.

Round 1, Pick 7: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

TRADE: The Eagles send pick No. 10 and a 2024 second-rounder to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for pick No. 7.

In an unlikely fall past teams like the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions in the top six teams, Jalen Carter’s fall ends with the Eagles trading up to get the talented interior defensive lineman. With none of the top quarterbacks available in this scenario, the Raiders move back a few spots and recoup a 2024 second-rounder.

Once considered to be a top-pick candidate before the draft process officially started, Carter’s off-field concerns and lackluster pro day have caused a drop. But on the field, he is a force at 6-foot-3, 314 pounds, and offers a unique blend of speed and power to disengage blockers and knife through the offensive line.

The explosiveness he plays with would pair nicely alongside his former teammate, Jordan Davis, with Carter using his heavy hands to disengage and reset the line of scrimmage in the trenches. He’s a player the Birds have also brought in for a pre-draft meeting.

Round 2, Pick 37 (from SEA): Adetomiwa Adebawore, EDGE, Northwestern

TRADE: The Eagles send picks Nos. 30 and 219 to the Seahawks in exchange for picks Nos. 37, 123, and 198.

The draft day trades continue, and after getting one of the top players in the draft in a trade up, the Birds decide to move out of the first round, gathering a fourth and sixth rounder in the process from the Seahawks, along with a pick swap from No. 30 to No. 37.

With this pick, the Eagles add versatile defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore from Northwestern, who was used in a variety of ways for the Wildcats. From the interior as a run defender to lining up on the outside as a pass rusher, he possesses a lightning-quick first step with the power to walk back interior linemen at 6-2, 282, Adebawore showed his ability to play inside-out, specifically at the Senior Bowl.

After testing off the charts at the combine (4.49-second 40-yard dash, 37.5-inch vertical, 10′ 5′' broad jump) and recent buzz that the Eagles are enamored with Adebawore, the Northwestern standout has the ability to be a long-term option to replace Brandon Graham.

Round 2, Pick 62: Julius Brents, DB, Kansas State

Possessing an 82 7/8-inch wingspan at 6-foot-3, 198 pounds, Brents has the elite change-of-direction ability and size to take the NFL by storm early in his career. After having an outstanding combine — he ran a 4.53 second 40-yard dash and a 4.05 20-yard shuttle, posted a 41.5-inch vertical, and dominated the on-field drills with smooth hip transitions — Brents proved he has rare athleticism at his size.

A scheme-versatile player, the Kansas State defensive back excels at making plays on the ball in man and zone coverages. Improving locating the football consistently in man coverage will be the next step in his development, and having James Bradberry and Darius Slay ahead of him will give him the time to do so. Brents is also a player the Eagles have brought in for a pre-draft visit.

Round 3, Pick 94: Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Oklahoma

Producing big play after big play in his career, Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. averaged more than 20 yards per reception in 2021 and 2022 with the ability to create after the catch as well with his elusiveness. The Eagles not making any aggressive moves for receivers so far this offseason could be a signal in adding another playmaker for their high-octane offense.

Possessing a smaller frame (5-11, 183) and limited wingspan likely means Mims will play in the slot at the NFL level, and while he isn’t an overly physical player, his ability to get behind secondaries and showcase his straight-line speed is worth taking a mid-round pick on. Wide receiver isn’t a top need for the Eagles, but with the depth barren after A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, Mims has a chance to compete with Quez Watkins for early snaps.

Round 4, Pick 123 (from SEA): Braeden Daniels, OT/IOL, Utah

Displaying desirable flexibility and run blocking power, Utah offensive tackle Braeden Daniels has size (6-4, 294) and athleticism to be a versatile selection in round four. Playing several positions along the offensive line over 49 career games with 43 starts (18 at LG, 14 at LT, 11 at RT), Daniels was the Utes’ starting left tackle in 2022, but played at both guard and tackle in 2021 (three games at LG, 11 at RT). His active, heavy hands, specifically in the run game where he thrived in combo blocks, climbing to the second level, carving run lanes for his running backs in his career.

Improving his footwork and core strength will be the key to his development, but his ability to fit anywhere along the offensive line will allow him to be molded as either a long term guard or tackle. Daniels also had a recent top-30 visit with the Eagles.

Round 6, Pick 198 (from SEA): Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA

Throwing for more than 10,000 yards in his career, with 88 passing touchdowns, including a career-high 27 in his final season, UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s growth as a passer over the years has been evident. An alluring prospect is his dual-threat ability, totaling 1,826 yards on the ground in his career, Thompson-Robinson’s ability to rip passes over the middle of the field and be creative out of structure makes him an ideal developmental quarterback.

Familiarity with an RPO-based system and QB runs that the Eagles run with Jalen Hurts will allow Thompson-Robinson to have the ability to be a long-term backup option down the road. The Birds signed Marcus Mariota this offseason, but after bringing in Robinson for a pre-draft visit along with having a formal meeting during the combine definitely shows there is interest.

Round 7, Pick 248: Viliami Fehoko, EDGE, San Jose State

An underrated player in the draft process, San Jose State edge rusher Viliami Fehoko plays with so much power behind his hands and lower body, combined with short-area explosiveness to push pockets while having the closing speed to turn the corner. A true speed-to-power savant and bull rusher, Fehoko is a relentless, no nonsense power rusher, getting home as a standup or hand-in-ground rusher to the quarterback.

Fehoko has inside-out versatility, with enough play strength and power to play in interior. A handful of times this season, the San Jose State edge rusher reduced down inside at three-technique and created pressure with his relentless motor or found ways to clog up running lanes. Per Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, the Eagles ran his defensive line drills at his pro day last month. Fehoko also has NFL pedigree in family, as the cousin of Vita Vea, a nose tackle for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.