Eagles draft: Sizing up deep cornerback class after Birds bring back Darius Slay, James Bradberry

Leading up to the free agency period, signs seemed to point toward the Eagles needing to draft a defensive back with one of their two first-round picks. James Bradberry was set to be a free agent, along with several other defensive starters in the secondary, including safeties Marcus Epps and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who both signed elsewhere.

However, general manager Howie Roseman opted to re-sign Bradberry, along with restructuring Darius Slay’s contract after it seemed like the Birds were set to part ways with the five-time Pro Bowler.

A deep defensive back class could still entice the Eagles to draft a talented cornerback, despite having two high-level starters already on the roster and in tow for the next few years.

Here’s a look at the defensive back class as a whole, from the three top names to players with starter upside potential and ideal size for the position.

Top of class

Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

There are very few flaws when evaluating Christian Gonzalez’s skill set. At 6-foot-1, 197 pounds, the All-American checks all the boxes of a modern corner: size, explosiveness in his movements and transitions out of his backpedals, and ball skills (four interceptions in 2022).

Gonzalez is comfortable in both man and zone coverage, showcasing high-level route recognition and flipping his hips naturally. A likely top-10 pick, especially after elite testing results at the NFL Scouting Combine, the Texas native should be a Day 1 starter, consistently remaining in the hip pockets of receivers both on short and vertical routes. His inside-out potential makes him an intriguing fit for the Eagles if he falls outside of the top eight picks.

Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Boasting size (6-2 1/2, 193) and NFL pedigree, Joey Porter Jr. is set to become the first Nittany Lions corner to be selected in the first round. Playing a bully style of press man technique, Porter prefers to get his hands on receivers at the line of scrimmage and use his physicality and length to contest passes at the catch point. He has the long speed to match receivers on a vertical plane (4.46-second 40-yard dash) with recovery ability if he’s beaten at the line of scrimmage.

While Gonzalez is more scheme versatile, Porter is much more of a man-coverage fit. Although his inconsistent press-man footwork and grabby tendencies at the top of routes are areas for improvement, Porter fits the physical profile of defensive backs who have gone in the first round the last couple of years (Jaycee Horn, Sauce Gardner).

Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

A player whose name has cooled off due to injuries in the predraft process, Devon Witherspoon may be the most physically imposing defensive back in this year’s class. Extremely competitive at the catch point and playing like a downhill safety in the run game, Witherspoon is a blur on the field, with elite closing ability contesting routes and a ball-hawking mentality to match.

Questions of Witherspoon’s long speed to remain stride for stride with faster, twitchier wideouts have yet to be answered this offseason, having missed combine and pro day testing, but he is expected to hold a private workout this week. Regardless, Witherspoon, on tape, looks like a fluid athlete and plays much bigger than he measured in at (5-11 1/2, 181).

Long, athletic with upside

Kelee Ringo, Georgia

A polarizing prospect who was getting first-round buzz before the season, Kelee Ringo checks the boxes athletically, although his play doesn’t always match. At 6-2, 198, Ringo is a natural blazer who plays with a physical presence in coverage and as a run defender.

His inconsistencies stem from struggling to locate the football in the air and the inability to recognize route concepts, causing him to get beaten. With average hip fluidity, Ringo has to be more precise and refined in his technique. He projects better as a cover 3 corner who can turn and run with receivers, versus being on an island in press man coverage. The linear athlete could be a developmental candidate for the Eagles as he continues to hone in his technique.

Julius Brents, Kansas State

With a whopping 82 7/8-inch wingspan at 6-3, 198, Julius Brents has the elite change-of-direction ability and size to take the NFL by storm early in his career. Brents started his career at Iowa and is scheme versatile, making plays on the ball in man and zone coverages. His smooth transitions out of his backpedal at his size are a marvel to watch.

After fantastic showings at the Senior Bowl and the NFL combine, Brents is a riser in the predraft process, proving his ability to flip his hips and close on routes in man coverage. Improving locating the football consistently in man coverage will be the next step in his development. His size and athleticism will likely see him come off the board mid-Day 2 of the draft.

Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Possessing a ball-hawking mentality, Emmanuel Forbes has a long, wiry frame with twitchy hips and footwork to mirror wide receivers in man coverages. Possessing desirable route recognition ability, Forbes has extraordinary ball skills, collecting 14 interceptions over his career and returning an FBS-record six for touchdowns.

A bit of an outlier weight-wise (166 pounds), potential durability concerns and inconsistency as a tackler are the two biggest drawbacks from being a more highly regarded prospect. His tendency to take chances in coverage leaves him susceptible in double-move scenarios. But his upside, if he can add mass to his frame, could be worth a long-term option for the Eagles secondary. He also has planned a top-30 visit with the Birds.

Betting on traits

Deonte Banks, Maryland

It’s easy to see the allure with Deonte Banks after his elite testing at the NFL combine (4.35 40, 42-inch vertical). A physical corner who thrives in press man coverage, squeezing receivers to sideline in off-man coverage, Banks is competitive at the catch point with the ability to bully receivers at the line of scrimmage.

Coming off an injury-filled 2021, Banks doesn’t have ideal ball production (two career interceptions) and struggles with anticipating route combinations in man and zone coverages. When his back is to the quarterback, Banks has inconsistencies anticipating routes. Overall, though, Banks is a smooth, physical corner with plenty of upside and size, who has the skill set to compete for a starting corner spot on an NFL roster.

Garrett Williams, Syracuse

After a torn ACL ended his 2022 campaign at midseason, Syracuse’s Garrett Williams is still garnering traction despite not being able to test athletically in the predraft process. Competitive at the catch point with excellent instincts, Williams has a nose for the football that particularly shines in zone coverage. He is smooth in his transitions, along with being a willing tackler in space in coverage and chasing down ball carriers as a run defender.

While Williams trusts his technique and flips his hips with ease, he struggles with allowing receivers to win vertically and playing his man instead of locating the football when it’s in the air. His play strength at the catch point can improve, but Williams would be a nice Day 2 addition for the Birds as he continues to recover from his injury.

