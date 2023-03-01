NFL combine: Eagles targets Keion White, Zach Harrison use their physical gifts to win as pass rushers

INDIANAPOLIS — Ohio State’s Zach Harrison and Georgia Tech’s Keion White are edge rushers who have experienced different journeys to the NFL scouting combine.

White, 24 years old and a former tight end at Old Dominion, put forth his best season in college during the 2022 season, with 14 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss as a sixth-year player.

Meanwhile, Harrison, a former five-star recruit and No. 1 player in the state of Ohio in the class of 2019, buoyed his hype this season after modest production in 2021 for the Buckeyes, flashing moments of dominance while refining his game as a fourth-year senior.

Gifted with size, length, and power, White (6-5, 285) and Harrison (6-6, 272) each took a step back and evaluated his pass rush arsenal. The two realized they can lean on their athletic gifts to win in one-on-one scenarios as pass rushers.

“I focused on getting back to the player I was from [my ankle] injury, so because of the injury, I had to change my game a little bit and just be more technical,” said White, a defensive end. “I was just trying to get back to be dominant again, and even then, I’m still getting into and improving from there.”

Said Harrison: “I feel like I did a good job of getting hands on guys and closing the pocket and collapse the pocket and attacking the quarterback that way. It looks different but it’s just the same job done, and it’ll be part of my game going forward.”

Honing power and film study

Being an athletic freak is the name of the game at edge rusher, a potential area of need for the Eagles with the futures of Brandon Graham and Robert Quinn in the air. White and Harrison both fit the bill and have found success not only winning off the edge, but also being run stoppers aligned in 4i and 5-technique positions along the defensive line.

For White, the ability to reduce down on passing downs and work from the interior makes him an intriguing fit along the defensive line, landing at No. 30 in The Inquirer’s recent Eagles mock draft.

“In the beginning of the season, I was trying to be a speed rusher because everyone was like, ‘You need to add more moves, you need to showcase your talents and show you can do other things.’ That’s not me,” White said. “Once I got back to being a powerful rusher and being dominant again, that’s when the sack production picked up, the pressure rates picked up and being the person I know I can be.

“Personally I like playing the 5 [technique], anywhere from three to nine I feel like is reasonable for me to play, and I like playing anywhere from the three to nine and the versatility I have...it only makes you more valuable as a player.”

While White focused on his traits that make him successful, Harrison leaned on the knowledge and experience of his defensive line coach, Larry Johnson, who developed high-profile pass rushers Nick and Joey Bosa, along with Chase Young.

White has faced a gauntlet of projected early-round offensive tackles, including Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski, Maryland’s Jaelyn Duncan and Georgia’s Broderick Jones, all of whom will be participating in the combine later this week. The success on his tape against those players came with in-depth film study and game planning with Johnson.

“We sit down with Coach Jay and we try to figure out what the tackle was giving [me] and as the game goes on, adjust to how they’re doing and the type of game that is going on,” Harrison explained. “Every game is different and as that goes on, to adjust my skills and see what’s working, what’s not working, and if something’s working, then go back to it later in the game. Or if something’s not working, toss it out.”

Neither player is close to being a finished prospect, with untapped potential making White and Harrison alluring prospects for not only the Eagles, but also other NFL teams.

With players on the Eagles roster continuing their development — most notably Josh Sweat, who put in a career year in 2022 — the process is all about where White and Harrison may be in three to four years down the line as opposed to what they are now at the combine. Both players understand the process to becoming great is just beginning.

“I’m so excited about the player I am today, knowing that I have so much to work on and being in this position that I’m in, being at the combine and being one of the top guys on the defensive linemen class, and knowing so much room to improve,” Harrison said. I hope I get to tap into that.”

Said White: “ODU I only played one year of defensive end, Georgia Tech I only played one year of defensive end, so there’s a lot more things I can improve on from there. Constantly getting better is the only thing I’m focused on.”