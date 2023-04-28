10 things to know about top Eagles draft pick Jalen Carter

The Eagles got their guy Thursday night, as they traded up from No. 10 to No. 9 to select former Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

The 2022 All-American was widely considered one of the top talents in the draft, but he does land in Philadelphia with concerns. Here are 10 things to know about one of the newest Eagles:

1. Carter is from Apopka, Fla., and attended Apopka High School, where he competed in football, basketball, and weightlifting. Apopka High also is the alma mater of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers DT and Hall of Famer Warren Sapp.

2. As a 15-year-old, Carter was coached in AAU basketball by former NBA point guard Jason “White Chocolate” Williams with the Raptors Elite basketball program.

3. The 6-foot-3, 314-pound defensive tackle played alongside current Eagles and 2022 draft picks Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean at Georgia.

4. Last season, Carter anchored the middle for a historic defense that allowed just 14.27 points per game and led the nation in rushing defense (77.1 yards per game). In 13 games, Carter racked up 32 tackles, 31 quarterback hurries, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, and two forced fumbles.

5. Carter won back-to-back national championships with the Bulldogs in 2021 and 2022.

6. NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said the following before last year’s draft regarding Carter:

“[Georgia] could have as many as three first-round draft picks on the defensive line that we saw today, and the best one of them all [Jalen Carter] has to go back to school this year.”

7. In March, Carter pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing in relation to a Jan. 15 incident that resulted in the deaths of Georgia football player Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. A vehicle driven by LeCroy reportedly was racing Carter’s SUV. For his involvement, Carter was sentenced to 12 months of probation, a $1,000 fine, and 80 hours of community service and must complete a state-approved defensive driving course.

8. In addition to legal concerns, Carter disappointed at Georgia’s Pro Day, showing up nine pounds heavier than he was at the NFL Draft Combine. He struggled to finish position drills and did not run the 40-yard dash, participate in cone drills, or do any other physical testing.

9. Carter becomes the eighth No. 9 overall pick in Eagles history, the most notable being the great Jerome Brown, who went ninth overall out of Miami in 1987.

10. With the No. 30 pick, the Eagles drafted Carter’s Georgia teammate Nolan Smith. The Eagles have taken four Bulldogs over the last two drafts.