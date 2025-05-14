A local oddsmaker predicts the point spread for all 17 Eagles games this season. They won’t be favorites every week.

The full 2025 NFL schedule will be released Wednesday night. So we caught up with Christian Cipollini, a senior trading manager at BetMGM and an Eagles fan who grew up around casinos in Atlantic City, to get his take on what his projected betting lines would be for the entirety of the Eagles’ 2025 season. Spoiler alert: he has the Eagles favored in nearly every game, and not because he’s a longtime fan.

“[Betting lines are] based off team projection, player ratings,” Cipollini said. “The Eagles are going to open — in almost every power rating that you’re going to find — as the No. 1 team, rightfully so after that postseason, a good draft. … This is still a very powerful team, especially that offense, as we’ve seen."

While we’re still waiting for the full schedule release and the exact order of the games, here’s a look at how Cipollini sees the lines shaping up for the Eagles matchups this season …

Eagles vs. Cowboys (Sept. 4, 8:20 p.m., NBC)

So far on BetMGM, only this game between the Eagles and Dallas Cowboys on NFL opening night has a betting line, and the early returns have the Birds favored by a touchdown.

“This one is about seven [points] consensus in most spots, which I think feels about right, although, I mean, Dallas has gotten a little bit better recently with getting [George] Pickens, so it kind of helps their offense,” Cipollini said. “But they are still a bit weak. And running back and defense is interesting too, because it’s one of those that could definitely make a turn.”

Week 1 betting line: Eagles -7 (BetMGM)

Eagles at Cowboys (TBD)

As for the matchup in Dallas?

“That’ll switch a bit. Eagles will still be favored, probably more of an Eagles minus four-ish,” Cipollini said.

Cipollini‘s projected betting line in Dallas: Eagles -4

Eagles at Commanders (Dec. 20, Fox)

The Eagles and Commanders split their regular season series in 2024, but the Eagles dominated in the NFC championship game. Still, he projects the line will be tight against the ascendant Commanders.

“On the road, the Eagles will be favored, but not by much, probably about minus-2, minus-1½," Cipollini said.

Cipollini‘s projected betting line in Washington: Eagles -1½ or 2

Eagles vs. Commanders (TBD)

As for hosting the Commanders at the Linc?

“It’ll go more than a field goal. I would put it at minus-3½, it’ll be somewhere in that range, a lot of things will change in between here and there," Cipollini added.

Cipollini‘s projected second betting line in Philly: Eagles -3½

Eagles vs. Giants (TBD)

“The home [game], the Eagles will be pretty close, if not at least, double digit [favorites],” Cipollini said. “A lot of times [the NFL] does back load these division games. I’m going to say right now, not knowing anything, 10½ [points], but if this is a Week 18 game, this could really change from multiple different things.”

Cipollini‘s projected betting line at the Linc: Eagles -10½

Eagles at Giants (TBD)

As for the game at MetLife Stadium?

“On the road, that’s where the Eagles would still be more than a touchdown favorite, but it would probably be a little bit closer,” Cipollini said.

Cipollini‘s projected second betting line at New York: Eagles -7½

Eagles at Packers (Nov. 10, 8:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN)

The Eagles are headed on the road in Week 10 for another playoff rematch against Jordan Love and the Packers, this one on Monday Night Football.

“Even on the road, the Eagles would still be favored here, a little bit similar to the Commanders’ line,” Cipollini said.

Cipollini: Eagles -1½ or 2

Eagles vs. Bears (Nov. 28, 3 p.m., Amazon Prime)

The Eagles are hosting new head coach Ben Johnson and the Bears on Black Friday, their first ever Black Friday game.

“This one’s interesting to me. Right now there is a line out there for minus-7 [for the Eagles], I do think that this will end up being about a 6½ when this does end up closing," Cipollini said. “This is another one that could end up definitely changing based off where they end up playing, or what time of the season they end up playing, especially if the Bears are a team that some people project might have a big, big swing from last year to this year..”

Cipollini: Eagles -6½

Eagles at Chiefs (Sept. 14)

The Birds’ Super Bowl rematch comes on the road in just the second week of the season, providing an early test.

“This is one of the only two games that I’ll have, at least from my projections, where [the Eagles] won’t be favored,” Cipollini said. “Kansas City will still be favored here, although a slight favorite.”

Cipollini: Chiefs -2

Eagles at Bills

The Birds will make their first trip to Buffalo since 2019, where they’ll fave a team in the Bills that has made the playoffs in six straight years.

“[This is] the only other one [the Eagles] will not be favored to start the season, at least. Probably Buffalo, 2½-point favorite here,” Cipollini said.

Cipollini: Bills -2½

Eagles vs. Lions

The top two teams in last year’s NFC will go head-to-head for the first time since 2022.

“The Eagles will be favored, but not by much, probably 1½-point home favorites here, my own favorites here,” Cipollini said. “Two teams that’ll be projected to be pretty similar, especially with the Lions getting [Aidan] Hutchinson back.”

Cipollini: Eagles -1½

Eagles vs. Rams

The Rams nearly pulled off the upset of the Eagles in the divisional round, and will return to the Linc this year.

“I like the Rams, I think they’re going to have a pretty good season, so I think it’s one that could change, especially if that does end up happening,” Cipollini said. “The Eagles would definitely be at least a field goal favorite. I think it could go a little bit more.”

Cipollini: Eagles -3

Eagles at Vikings

The Eagles haven’t beaten the Vikings in Minnesota since 2009. They’re looking to change that in 2025.

“Still a couple question marks with how this Minnesota team will look with a quarterback [J.J. McCarthy], that we haven’t seen in the NFL, at least, but I do think the Eagles will be three-point road favorite here,” Cipollini said.

Cipollini: Eagles -3

Eagles vs. Broncos

The Broncos will return to the Linc for the first time since 2017.

“The Broncos should be pretty good. This is one that could change. But to start, Eagles will probably be about a 4½-point favorite,” Cipollini said.

Cipollini: Eagles -4½

Eagles at Buccaneers

The Bucs are one of the few teams that made light work of the Eagles in 2024 — before the Birds turned their season around. Tampa has not been friendly to the Eagles over the last two seasons, but that may not impact the betting line.

“This one, the Eagles will still be favored, though, but another slight favorite, probably about 1½ to two, so similar to the Packers,“ Cipollini said. “They’re kind of similar. Those two teams are similarly rated.”

Cipollini: Eagles -1½

Eagles at Chargers

The Birds were at SoFi Stadium just last year to play the Rams on Sunday Night Football. In 2025, they’ll return to play the Chargers.

“I think the Chargers [game] is another one that’s pretty similarly rated to Packers and Buccaneers,“ Cipollini said. “But I do think this one the Eagles will be a little bit more favored.”

Cipollini: Eagles -2½

Eagles vs. Raiders

The Raiders are one of just two teams with new head coaches that the Eagles will face in 2025, although they have plenty of past experience with Pete Carroll.

“Coming off a season where [the Eagles] absolutely dominated in the postseason and the regular season too, they’re only more than a touchdown favorite in a couple of these games. This could be one of them,” Cipollini said.