Influencer Daisy Foko, fiancé of new Eagle Kylen Granson, is already getting food advice from Howie Roseman

After playing four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, tight end Kylen Granson is ready to make the move to Philadelphia, signing a one-year contract with the Eagles in free agency. As the 26-year-old prepares for a new journey with the defending Super Bowl champions, his fiancé Daisy Foko is here to document it all.

Foko hosts the podcast Daiz at Night and has over 800,000 followers on TikTok, where she posts a wide range of videos — including daily vlogs, “WAG stuff,” weird facts about animals, and descriptions of her patented inventions. Now, the recently engaged couple are posting videos of their relocation to Philadelphia, something that has Foko quite excited.

“Philly was my No. 1 choice all along,” Foko said in a TikTok post. “Kylen asked where I wanted to go out of the options and I was like PHILLY!”

Foko announced the news of their move in a unique video entitled “SUPER important EAGLES info” where she listed fun facts about the species, including how the birds have a mating ritual where they lock talons in a death spiral in the air. Her last fact about the Eagles had to do with Granson’s move in free agency.

“I’m getting married to an Eagle in July because Kylen is going to play for Philly,” before the two performed their own eagles death spiral to end the video.

Since then, Foko and Granson traveled to Philadelphia for the tight end’s contract signing. After multiple flight delays, they finally made it onto a red-eye flight at 4 a.m. before getting a tour of the facility and meeting the Eagles staff, including Howie Roseman.

“I loved everybody, especially Howie,” Foko said in a TikTok post. “He was so funny. He was like, ‘You need to take out your notes app really quickly. I got some restaurants for you,’ and they sound so good. Like I’m a foodie, he’s a foodie. I’m so excited.”

The Eagles general manager was the perfect person to talk to about the Philly restaurant scene. On the latest episode of unCovering the Birds with Jeff McLane, Roseman, who was recently on a panel with chef Michael Solomonov and his business partner Steve Cook at the National Museum of American Jewish History, discussed his passion for food.

“I like to say I have a passion for all the F’s. Food, football, friends, family,” Roseman said. “There’s something to me that is fun about doing that and going to a restaurant and kind of evaluating that.”

It wouldn’t be surprising if Foko’s notes app is now full of the best fine dining options the city has to offer. Who knows, if we’re lucky, maybe Foko will post a TikTok video with some of Roseman’s recommendations. And if the two-time Super Bowl winning general manager forgot to mention where Foko and Granson could find the best cheesesteak in Philadelphia, then maybe Big Dom DiSandro and Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean can help them out.

DeJean admitted his favorite spots to go to for a Philly cheesesteak were Angelo’s and Barclay Prime. Meanwhile, Big Dom encouraged another one of the Eagles newest additions, A.J. Dillon, to go to Angelo’s.

Dillon and his wife are also foodies — gaining over 20 thousand followers on their Instagram page Dining with the Dillons, where they document their food adventures. Perhaps next season fans can be blessed by a collab of the newest Philadelphia foodie couples.