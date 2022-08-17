CLEVELAND — The Eagles wrapped up training camp at the NovaCare Complex on Tuesday, but their work is far from done. Over the next two weeks, the team will travel to Cleveland and Miami for joint practices, playing two preseason games with the Browns and Dolphins.

The joint sessions, beginning Thursday and Friday against the Browns, will offer the coaching staff an in-depth look at the talent across their roster, which was vastly improved this offseason and is expected to compete for an NFC East title. The Eagles dropped their preseason opener against the New York Jets, although the first-team offense and defense performed admirably and starting quarterback Jalen Hurts was statistically perfect.

Eagles second-year coach Nick Sirianni has been a champion of joint practices. Last summer, the Eagles held joint practices with the Jets and New England Patriots. Sirianni labeled those sessions as extremely valuable to the point where one might consider practices as worthwhile as the actual preseason games.

“The joint practices are giving you in-game experience, controlled game experience,” Sirianni said. “For two days in a row at practice to work on things that you want to work on and the other team wants to work on, and you don’t get your quarterback hit, stuff like that. It’s not live to the ground. So, it’s a controlled experience.

“I’m looking forward to this opportunity to get closer as a football team while we’re away. ... It’s a good opportunity for us to connect and be together.”

Added Browns coach Kevin Stefanski: “As you get into the preseason and practice versus the Eagles, now is the time where you hope that the scheme is mastered by the players and that the skill, the fundamentals, and the techniques continue to get better. We are looking for our skills to continue to develop. ... I think they are two really solid workdays, so there is going to be lots of volume there and [an] opportunity for guys to take that leap.

“It does give you an opportunity to run your plays versus another scheme that maybe does not know that it is coming. You get to see the guys maybe be in [a] position to succeed a little bit more so than when the defense and the offense have gotten to know each other so well.”

The Eagles’ ceiling, by and large, centers around Hurts, and his continued development. The third-year quarterback — and second-year starter — completed all six of his passes for 80 yards and one touchdown Friday vs. the Jets. The Browns will offer Hurts a tougher challenge, albeit in a controlled practice setting. Last year, the Browns finished as the fifth-ranked passing defense in the league, allowing just 202.3 passing yards per game.

“I love the joint practices, to be honest,” Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said. “It breaks up camp. Gives our guys another opponent, and it’s really all about competing and going out. ... You get that true competition, the situations you can set up with them, script it, and then sometimes you have the ‘call-it’ periods. But it’s just good to go against another opponent.

“For Jalen, [it’s] the same thing, just treat it like a gamelike atmosphere, like we do at practice here. Same thing when we go into Cleveland. We’re looking forward to it.”

Key matchups

Eagles wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith vs. Browns CB Denzel Ward

Ward has missed the majority of camp with a foot injury, but he finally returned to practice earlier this week. The two-time Pro Bowler is one of the best shutdown corners in the league; this offseason, Ward signed a five-year extension worth a whopping $100.5 million. If Ward participates during full-team sessions, he’ll provide a great eye test for the Eagles’ top wideouts. Hurts purposefully avoided targeting Brown during the preseason opener against the Jets, but Brown has undoubtedly been a focal point in the passing offense during practice. Meanwhile, Smith has strung together a pair of strong practice performances after he missed time because of a groin injury. Hurts will need to show he can spread the ball out, including targeting the middle and deep parts of the field, and his top wideouts should play a large role in the execution of those passing plays.

Browns edge rushers Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney vs. Eagles tackles Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson

Although quarterback hits and tackling to the ground are prohibited, the level of intensity between these teams will reach a new high this week. It’s worth noting that Garrett has missed three consecutive practices due to a personal matter. Stefanski noted that Garrett is fine physically. Last season, the All-Pro defensive end recorded 16 sacks, 17 tackles for losses, and 33 quarterback hits. There is a strong belief across the Eagles organization that Mailata and Johnson possess enough talent to represent one of the top tackle duos in the league.

Browns tight ends David Njoku and Harrison Bryant vs. Eagles linebackers and safeties

In signing free agent Kyzir White and selecting Nakobe Dean in the third round, the Eagles, at last, seem committed to improving at linebacker. White has been one of the better players in camp. He’s consistently around the football, flashing as both a run and pass stopper in coverage. Dean had a strong showing in the preseason opener. Both linebackers — along with T.J. Edwards and Davion Taylor — will be tasked with patrolling the middle of the field and keeping a watchful eye on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s whereabouts. On the back end of the defense, Marcus Epps and Anthony Harris have been the main contributors. Undrafted safety Reed Blankenship is also making a case for a roster spot. Blankenship finished with a game-best seven tackles vs. the Jets, and he maximized his reps with the first-team defense on Tuesday, picking off third-string quarterback Reid Sinnett.

Eagles running backs vs. Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

With Miles Sanders nursing a hamstring injury, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott, Jason Huntley, and Kennedy Brooks will likely split backfield duties. Owusu-Koramoah is a converted safety with sideline-to-sideline speed. Despite playing in only 14 games last season, he finished second on the team with 76 tackles and tied for first with two forced fumbles.