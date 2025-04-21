Source: Eagles and Cam Jurgens agree to $68 million contract extension

The Eagles are keeping their Pro Bowl center in the fold for the long term.

Cam Jurgens agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension with the team through 2029, the Eagles announced Monday. A league source confirmed to The Inquirer that the deal is worth $68 million.

According to ESPN, the contract includes $39.4 million in guaranteed money.

A second-round pick (No. 51 overall) by the Eagles in 2022 out of Nebraska, Jurgens got his first taste of starting on the offensive line in 2023 at right guard. Following Jason Kelce’s retirement last offseason, the 25-year-old Jurgens assumed his spot at center, the position he played in college.

Jurgens started 16 regular-season games last season, only sitting out of the finale in which the starters rested. He earned his first career Pro Bowl nod in 2024, making him the youngest Eagles center to be recognized with the distinction since Ken Farragut (who was 25 years old) in 1953.

General manager Howie Roseman has been busy extending members of the offensive line over the last year. This offseason, Roseman also extended right tackle Lane Johnson for a year, keeping him under contract through 2027.

Last offseason, left tackle Jordan Mailata and left guard Landon Dickerson also signed three- and four-year extensions, respectively. Dickerson is under contract through 2028 and Mailata is signed through 2029.

Staff writer EJ Smith contributed to this article.