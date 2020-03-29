And, of course, there is Wentz, who actually had a defining moment. He matured into his leadership at Buffalo on Oct. 17, in a cold rain that drove in off Lake Erie; a season-saving win against an elite defense, on the road, that kept the club from falling to 3-5. The previous 10 days had been marred by anonymous criticisms from a teammate of Wentz and the front office and a blowout loss at Dallas. Wentz was not affected. He spoke out in the players-only meeting in the week leading up to the game, which remarkable in that it is remarkable, considering this was his fourth season as the starter. But we all come along at our own speed. From Buffalo on, the team was his.