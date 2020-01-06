At least Anderson was willing to ask Clowney about his hit on Wentz following the game on ESPN, something NBC sideline reporter Michele Tafoya failed to do during her postgame interview. She wasn’t alone — neither Al Michaels nor Cris Collinsworth spoke much about the controversial hit during the broadcast, leading longtime New York Daily News columnist Mike Lupica to joke on Twitter he “started to get the idea that Wentz knocked himself out of that game.”