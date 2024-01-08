The Eagles haven’t hit rock bottom yet, but ‘they’re well on their way.’ Here’s what others say.

The Eagles dropped their regular-season finale Sunday, a lifeless 27-10 loss to the Giants and the latest in a stretch that saw the Birds lose five of their final six games, falling from atop the NFL to an NFC wild-card team.

Ahead of the first-round matchup against Tampa Bay, confidence in the Eagles has never been lower — even among former players and media. So what’s wrong with the Eagles? We’ve taken our best shot at explaining it — and have no shortage of coverage — but if you’ve read all of our stories and are wondering what some others think, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s what they’re saying after the Eagles’ loss to the Giants ...

Rex Ryan: Eagles are ‘in danger of rolling off the cliff’

Rex Ryan, the former Jets and Bills coach and the son of former Eagles coach Buddy Ryan, was on ESPN’s Get Up on Monday morning, and didn’t hold back when discussing the precarious position the Birds find themselves in heading into the postseason ...

“It was an awful 10-1. They lacked the knockout punch; we’ve been talking about it forever. Here’s what happened. This team, to me, is in danger of rolling off the cliff. They look like a big boulder right now, and when you roll off the cliff with a big boulder, it doesn’t stop until it hits rock bottom. They’re well on their way. I’m going to tell you why. “This is what happens when you make poor decisions on your defensive coordinator, number one. That was a disaster, bringing in Sean Desai with very limited experience and struggling. And Matt Patricia, last time we saw him coaching a defense they were 32nd in the league in Detroit. That was a mistake. “On offense, that’s, to me, the biggest surprise. I had no idea they would miss Shane Steichen as much as they do. We can understand it now a little more when we see the body of work Shane Steichen has done with Indianapolis. When they lost him, that was huge as well. No team runs less motion than the Philadelphia Eagles. They don’t challenge you mentally defensively. It’s crazy.” Rex Ryan

The Eagles have had a chaotic few weeks on the defensive side of the ball, replacing Desai with Patricia but still getting poor results. But the offense also managed just 10 points against the Giants, 17 points against the Seahawks, and struggled against Dallas and San Francisco.

Dan Orlovsky: The offense is ‘just as bad as the defense’

Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky — on the same show as Ryan — said that while the defense gets a lot of the attention for its poor play, the offense has been just as bad ...

“There were concerns about the defense. We thought the offense was good enough. Jalen and this offense, this line, will cover up for some of the defense. This offense is just as bad as the defense right now. This defense can’t cover anybody; they don’t get after the quarterback; they can’t stop the run; they’ve got blown coverage; there’s poor miscommunication; Haason Reddick dropped [into coverage]. There’s just a lot of issues on their defense. They are schematically flawed and personnel-wise flawed. “Then you watch this offense yesterday, you watch this offense over the past couple weeks, and you sit here and go, ‘What’s happened to this offensive line? How come Jalen Hurts and this offense can’t deal with any type of blitz?’ And guess who likes to blitz? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers.” Dan Orlovsky

Tampa Bay won the NFC South with a 9-8 record. The Eagles beat the Buccaneers, 25-11, in Week 3 while on their early-season hot streak, but Tampa Bay has won five of its last six and could be a poor matchup for the sliding Eagles on Monday night.

Seth Joyner: Sirianni’s job could be in question with wild-card loss

Since the Eagles started free-falling, there’s been a lot of speculation on not just whether Nick Sirianni will return next season, but whether he should. Before Sunday’s loss to the Giants, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Sirianni was likely to return, but former Eagle Seth Joyner said on 94WIP on Monday that if the Eagles lose to Tampa Bay like they lost to the Giants, Jeffrey Lurie and Howie Roseman should reconsider their position.

“I think if they go to Tampa Bay and Tampa Bay does to them what the Giants did to them...that Jeffrey and Howie will sit down and have a very in depth conversation about whether it’s time to move on or not.” Seth Joyner

A number of NFL head coaches have already been fired, including Washington’s Ron Rivera and Atlanta’s Arthur Smith.

Tra Thomas: Eagles ‘got punched in the mouth’ by the Giants

After the Eagles went down 24-0 in the first half, the Birds began to pull their starters, especially with the Cowboys already up big on the Commanders. But former Eagles offensive lineman Tra Thomas said on 94WIP that the Eagles “laid down” ...

“Mike Tyson said, ‘Everybody has a plan until you get punched in this face.’ Coming into this game, the vibes are so high. All the energy is this: ‘We had a team meeting. We had an escape room event,’ and all of this other stuff. And then you go out there to the Giants and you got punched in the mouth and laid down. Laid down! “In the 12 years I played in the NFL, never had I been pulled out of a game after we got our ass kicked. Never! 12 years in the NFL as a starting left tackle, never have I been pulled out of a game. The only time I got taken out of a game, is if we had that thing in hand, regardless of if we had a playoff game next week.” Tra Thomas

In addition to losing the game, multiple Eagles players suffered apparent injuries in the game, including Sydney Brown, A.J. Brown, and Jalen Hurts, who avoided a break in the injured middle finger on his throwing hand.

Chris Long: How much worse can it get?

Former Eagles defensive end Chris Long kept his thoughts short on the Eagles’ collapse ...

DeSean Jackson: What’s going on?

You can add DeSean Jackson to the list of former players confused by the Eagles’ nose-dive ...