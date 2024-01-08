The Eagles haven’t hit rock bottom yet, but ‘they’re well on their way.’ Here’s what others say.
The Birds are headed to Tampa to face the Buccaneers in the wild-card round.
The Eagles dropped their regular-season finale Sunday, a lifeless 27-10 loss to the Giants and the latest in a stretch that saw the Birds lose five of their final six games, falling from atop the NFL to an NFC wild-card team.
Ahead of the first-round matchup against Tampa Bay, confidence in the Eagles has never been lower — even among former players and media. So what’s wrong with the Eagles? We’ve taken our best shot at explaining it — and have no shortage of coverage — but if you’ve read all of our stories and are wondering what some others think, we’ve got you covered.
Here’s what they’re saying after the Eagles’ loss to the Giants ...
Rex Ryan: Eagles are ‘in danger of rolling off the cliff’
Rex Ryan, the former Jets and Bills coach and the son of former Eagles coach Buddy Ryan, was on ESPN’s Get Up on Monday morning, and didn’t hold back when discussing the precarious position the Birds find themselves in heading into the postseason ...
The Eagles have had a chaotic few weeks on the defensive side of the ball, replacing Desai with Patricia but still getting poor results. But the offense also managed just 10 points against the Giants, 17 points against the Seahawks, and struggled against Dallas and San Francisco.
Dan Orlovsky: The offense is ‘just as bad as the defense’
Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky — on the same show as Ryan — said that while the defense gets a lot of the attention for its poor play, the offense has been just as bad ...
Tampa Bay won the NFC South with a 9-8 record. The Eagles beat the Buccaneers, 25-11, in Week 3 while on their early-season hot streak, but Tampa Bay has won five of its last six and could be a poor matchup for the sliding Eagles on Monday night.
Seth Joyner: Sirianni’s job could be in question with wild-card loss
Since the Eagles started free-falling, there’s been a lot of speculation on not just whether Nick Sirianni will return next season, but whether he should. Before Sunday’s loss to the Giants, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Sirianni was likely to return, but former Eagle Seth Joyner said on 94WIP on Monday that if the Eagles lose to Tampa Bay like they lost to the Giants, Jeffrey Lurie and Howie Roseman should reconsider their position.
A number of NFL head coaches have already been fired, including Washington’s Ron Rivera and Atlanta’s Arthur Smith.
Tra Thomas: Eagles ‘got punched in the mouth’ by the Giants
After the Eagles went down 24-0 in the first half, the Birds began to pull their starters, especially with the Cowboys already up big on the Commanders. But former Eagles offensive lineman Tra Thomas said on 94WIP that the Eagles “laid down” ...
In addition to losing the game, multiple Eagles players suffered apparent injuries in the game, including Sydney Brown, A.J. Brown, and Jalen Hurts, who avoided a break in the injured middle finger on his throwing hand.
Chris Long: How much worse can it get?
Former Eagles defensive end Chris Long kept his thoughts short on the Eagles’ collapse ...
DeSean Jackson: What’s going on?
You can add DeSean Jackson to the list of former players confused by the Eagles’ nose-dive ...