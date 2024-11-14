The Philadelphia Eagles (7-2) will take on Jayden Daniels and the surprising Washington Commanders (7-3) tonight in a battle for first place in the NFC East on Amazon’s Thursday Night Football.

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit, in their third year in the booth with Amazon’s Prime Video, will call all the action from Lincoln Financial Field. They’ll be joined by sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung, and former NFL referee Terry McAulay will serve as rules analyst, a role he also has on NBC.

Also back this season is Thursday Night Football’s studio crew, which features host Charissa Thompson and analysts Andrew Whitworth, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, and Ryan Fitzpatrick. Amazon’s pregame show begins streaming at 7 p.m., and the crew will return for postgame coverage that’s a bit more loose and fun than typical network coverage.

It’s the biggest game of the season so far for the Eagles, who are on a five-game winning streak and riding high following a blowout win against the lowly Dallas Cowboys (3-6). But the Commanders are not the Cowboys — Washington’s offense is ranked No. 4 overall in the NFL and is tied for third in scoring, averaging 29 points a game.

“The Eagles defense has been among the best in the league since the bye, but it hasn’t faced an offense as multifaceted as the Commanders,” The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane wrote, adding, “This should be a fun game. I see a fair amount of scoring.”

One addition to the Commanders’ offense this season will be familiar to Eagles fans — tight end Zach Ertz, who is on pace for the most catches and receiving yards in a season since being traded away by the Birds in 2021. Fortunately for the Eagles, the 34-year-old appears to have slowed down in recent weeks and had a costly drop in the Commanders’ loss to the Steelers.

One thing working in the Eagles’ favor tonight is the Birds are 9-5 against Washington when playing in primetime games. Though that didn’t help much during their most recent primetime game in 2022, when the Commanders beat the Eagles 32-21 on Monday Night Football, handing the Birds their first loss of the season.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream tonight’s Eagles-Commanders game:

What time and channel is the Eagles-Commanders game tonight?

The Thursday Night Football game between the Eagles and the Commanders is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m., and will stream exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video.

In the Philadelphia TV market, Birds fans can watch the game on Fox 29, while fans in the Washington, D.C., area can tune in on Fox 5.

If you live outside of those two markets, you’ll have to pony up $139 a year (or $14.99 a month) for a subscription to Prime, which includes free shipping on eligible items for same-day delivery in certain zip codes and extra savings at Whole Foods. You can also subscribe to just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. There’s a 30-day free trial.

The game will also air on the radio on 94.1 WIP, where fans can listen to the familiar voices of Merrill Reese and former Eagles receiver Mike Quick. WIP host Howard Eskin will handle sideline reporting duties.

Rickie Ricardo, Oscar Budejen, and Dave Gerhardt will call the game in Spanish on La Mega 105.7 FM in Philadelphia, 93.9 FM in Atlantic City, and 103.3 FM in Vineland/Millville.

Both radio broadcasts can be streamed from anywhere on the Eagles’ website, while fans in Philly can also stream them on the Eagles app.

Eagles fans watch a game at Brü Craft & Wurst in Center City. Read more Tyger Williams / Staff Photographer

Thanks to a deal between Amazon and DirecTV, Thursday Night Football games will air in more than 300,000 sports bars, restaurants, and hotel lounges nationwide through the DirecTV for Business package.

Bars and restaurants can also stream games if they have internet-connected TVs and a Prime Video subscription.

If you’re thinking about watching tonight’s game at a particular bar, the best advice is to call and see if they’ll be airing the game.

NFL can flex Thursday games, but a Birds move to Sunday night looks more likely

The Eagles could end up on Thursday Night Football again this season. Read more Chris O'Meara / AP

The Eagles are scheduled to play only once on Thursday Night Football but could end up playing on Prime Video again later in the season thanks to the NFL’s controversial decision to expand flex scheduling.

Because games would move up three days, from Sunday to Thursday, the rules are tight for Amazon — flex scheduling is in play only from Weeks 13 to 17 (there is no Thursday Night Football game in Week 18), the NFL has to notify teams no later than 28 days prior to the game, and the league is limited to just two such moves this season.

Basically, the NFL would only flex out of a Thursday Night Football game if Amazon ended up with a real dud. Looking at the remaining schedule of games, the only real possibility that jumps out at this point is the Week 16 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals, with both teams currently at the bottom of the AFC North.

The Eagles face the Commanders again in Week 16, with the game currently scheduled for 1 p.m. on Fox. That game could become an option for a Sunday Night Football flex, especially after the Eagles were moved out of primetime earlier this season (NBC has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Cowboys that week, and while Dallas is bad, they’re always a strong TV draw).

Flex scheduling isn’t the only gift Amazon received from the NFL. For the second straight season, there will be a game on Black Friday — Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs — that will stream exclusively on Prime Video on Nov. 29.

NFL games on TV in Philadelphia on Sunday

The undefeated Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon. Read more Ashley Landis / AP

With the Eagles playing on Thursday Night Football, here are the NFL games that will air on TV in Philadelphia on Sunday:

Ravens at Steelers, 1 p.m., Fox (Ian Eagles, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn) Packers at Bears, 1 p.m., Fox (Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi) Chiefs at Bills, 4:25 p.m., CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson) Bengals at Chargers, 8:20 p.m., NBC (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark)

