Eagles vs. Commanders predictions: Expert picks for Birds’ Week 4 matchup

The Eagles might not be blowing out opponents like the Miami Dolphins, but they’re undefeated all the same heading into their first matchup with a divisional opponent on Sunday: the Washington Commanders.

After picking up wins in each of their first two games under new owner Josh Harris — a familiar name in these parts, as he’s been the managing partner of the Sixers for over a decade — the Commanders came crashing back down to earth last week with a 37-3 home loss to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

In Week 4, they’ll come to Philadelphia, where they’ve had some success in recent years against the Birds, going 4-4 in their last eight games in Philly, and 11-12 (.478) since 2000. That might not seem that impressive until you realize they’re just 7-16 (.304) against the Birds at home in that same span. For comparison, Washington’s overall record since 2000 is 154-214-2 (.419), while Eagles’ record over that same span is 206-162-2 (.560).

Advertisement

In other words, all bets are off when these two teams square off in Philly.

According to FanDuel, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are currently 8.5-point home favorites against the Commanders, but history just told us Philly is anything but a safe bet — after all, it was Washington who handed a then-undefeated Eagles their first loss of the season last year in Week 10 at the Linc.

Will the Birds once again suffer their first loss of the season at the hands of their divisional foe? Or will they remain undefeated and alone atop the NFC East? Here’s how the experts in the local and national media see Sunday’s game playing out ...

Inquirer beat writer predictions

All four of our Eagles writers — Jeff McLane, Olivia Reiner, EJ Smith, and Josh Tolentino — once again believe the Birds will be victorious, but unlike last week, they all see it coming in pretty comfortable fashion, with each predicting a double-digit win for the home team. Here’s a snippet from Josh, who has the Eagles winning by more than two touchdowns.

Could Sunday be Haason Reddick’s breakout party? The NFL’s 2022 sack leader (19 1/2) has yet to notch sack No. 1 through three games, but Reddick has finally ditched the cast he sported over his surgically-repaired thumb. The Eagles have generated a majority of their pressure from the interior thus far, but this matchup could bode well for their edge rushers. ... There are warranted concerns about Washington’s interior defensive line — and divisional matchups always tend to be tighter than expected — but right guard Cam Jurgens, along with left guard Landon Dickerson, and center Jason Kelce did a fine collective job in limiting Vita Vea less than one week ago. As long as the Eagles continue to control the line of scrimmage, a facet they’ve accomplished through the first month of the regular season, it should be smooth sailing to 4-0. Prediction: Eagles 33, Commanders 17 Josh Tolentino

For the rest of his prediction and a look at how the other three see this one playing out, check out our full predictions here.

National media predictions

Here’s what those around the country think about the Eagles’ chances to improve to 4-0 this weekend ...

ESPN.com: All nine of their experts are picking the Eagles to win on Sunday. NFL.com: Each of their five NFL editors is taking the Birds, and one even has them winning by four touchdowns. CBS Sports: Not only do all eight writers think the Eagles win, but seven of the eight think they cover the spread and win by at least eight points. Sports Illustrated: Another clean sweep — all seven MMQB writers are backing the Birds.

» READ MORE: Inside the Eagles locker room: Marcus Mariota gives back to Maui, Devon Allen reflects on debut

The Ringer: The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia picks against the spread every week. This week, we don’t have to wonder who he’s picking straight up since he has the Eagles covering the 8.5 points. Yahoo Sports: Based on his analysis — “I think [the Commanders] can at least keep it relatively close” — it sounds like Frank Schwab thinks the Eagles will win. But he doesn’t think they’ll cover the spread. The Athletic: Aside from a pair of picks against the spread, we’ve yet to see anyone pick the Eagles to lose this one. That trend continues here with all 12 writers at The Athletic picking the Birds. USA TODAY: All eight are picking the Eagles to win — and all but two also believe they’ll cover the spread.

» READ MORE: Why A.J. Brown was forced to change his highlighter green cleats on Monday night vs. Bucs

Pro Football Talk: Mike Florio and Chris Simms are both picking the Eagles to win by double digits. Bleacher Report: Their consensus pick is an Eagles win and cover, with five of their seven writers picking the Birds to beat the spread. Sporting News: Bill Bender of SN has the Birds winning a close one on Sunday — while Vinnie Iyer has the Eagles as his lock of the week to not only win, but cover the spread as well.. The 33rd Team: Ryan Reynolds has the Eagles winning and covering in a low-scoring affair.

» READ MORE: The NFL isn’t airing the week’s best game in Philadelphia. Here’s why.

Local media predictions

Who knows a team better than the writers who follow them day in and day out? Let’s take a look at who some local writers are picking to win ...

PhillyVoice: All five of their writers are predicting an Eagles’ win, but one has the tightest score we’ve seen so far. Bleeding Green Nation: Another sweep, with all nine of their writers taking the Eagles. Delaware Online: All 11 of their writers are taking the Eagles, including quite a few by lopsided scores. The Washington Post: At The Post, staff writer Neil Greenberg is picking the Eagles to win and cover.

The Eagles host the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest story lines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from Lincoln Financial Field.