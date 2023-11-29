Eagles? Cowboys? Shaq Leonard visits the Birds, who have a linebacking need as his free agent decision looms

Free agent linebacker Shaquille Leonard visited the Eagles at the NovaCare Complex on Wednesday before leaving to consider his options, according to league sources.

Leonard completed a physical and met with the necessary members of the organization, according to a league source. Since getting waived by the Indianapolis Colts last week, the 28-year-old also visited the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday and will now take some time to weigh his options. The Eagles have a growing need at linebacker with Nakobe Dean on injured reserve and Zach Cunningham dealing with a hamstring injury sustained in the Eagles’ 37-34 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

» READ MORE: Sources: Eagles’ increased interest in Shaquille Leonard dependent upon Zach Cunningham’s injury

Leonard, a three-time All-Pro, underwent back surgery last offseason and hasn’t been his usual self so far this season. His role in the Colts defense got progressively smaller this year, going from an every-down linebacker to a situational piece. He played 70% of the Colts’ snaps this season, with Indianapolis putting an emphasis on using him on early downs.

Advertisement

Leonard has 65 total tackles this season, including two tackles for losses. He was last named to the All-Pro team in 2021, when he logged 122 tackles, eight forced fumbles, and four interceptions. He hasn’t forced any turnovers this season and, according to Pro Football Focus, he has been targeted 22 times and has conceded 17 catches for 158 yards in nine games.

Regardless of Leonard’s potential drop in play, the Eagles are lacking meaningful depth at the position with a handful of pivotal NFC matchups looming. With Cunningham unlikely to play against the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday, Nicholas Morrow and Christian Elliss are the only two healthy off-ball linebackers on the active roster. The team has undrafted rookie Ben VanSumeren on the practice squad, but the former Michigan State starter is out of elevations and will need to sign to the active roster to be available for this game.

» READ MORE: Regrading the Eagles: Linebacker unit needs help, but Birds shouldn’t expect the old Shaq Leonard

After the 49ers game, the Eagles play the Cowboys — Leonard’s other aggressive suitor — followed by the Seattle Seahawks, another NFC playoff hopeful.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has experience around Leonard dating back to their shared time with the Colts. When asked about the state of the linebacker position, Sirianni said he’s comfortable with the options on the roster but acknowledged Leonard could be a potential option.

“I’ve got a lot of faith in the guys that we have in that room,” Sirianni said. “We’ll see how their rehab continues through the week; we have some guys on the practice squad. Obviously you guys know someone is in the building as well.”

Sirianni said he called Leonard “a bunch the last couple days,” but encouraged him to make the choice on his own accord rather than roll out a sales pitch for the Eagles.

“I think the pitch is just the guys that we have in this building and some of them he has a prior relationship with,” Sirianni said. “I want Shaq to make the decision that’s best for him. When there’s that prior relationship, that’s what I said to him, ‘I just want you to make the best decision for you. Take all the information from both places and do what’s best for you.’”

Staff writer Jeff McLane contributed to this article.