Eagles open as favorites against Dolphins in primetime matchup during NFL’s Week 7

The Eagles, who suffered their first loss of the season in a disappointing showing against the Jets on Sunday, must put that game in the rearview mirror with the dynamic Dolphins offense coming to town later this week.

In what should be one of the best matchups during NFL’s Week 7, former Alabama teammates Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa will face off for the first time as starting NFL quarterbacks. The Eagles will debut its Kelly Green jerseys on Sunday night.

The Birds, who closed at 6.5-point favorites over the Jets, will be favorites for the again on Sunday, and have opened as such in every game this season.

Here’s a look at the Eagles-Dolphins betting line, along with odds for every game on the Week 7 slate.

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel, current at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

NFL Week 7 odds and matchups (via FanDuel)

(Home team listed first)

Saints (-3) vs Jaguars: 8:15 p.m. Thursday

With Trevor Lawrence’s status in question, the line keeps trending in the Saints favor. However, New Orleans lacks an offensive identity, so this game could be a slow burn.

Colts vs Browns (-2.5): 1 p.m. Sunday

The Browns defense is playing as well as any unit this season, so it may not matter that Deshaun Watson is out again on Sunday.

Giants vs Commanders (-2): 1 p.m. Sunday

The Giants came close to an upset against the Bills in primetime, but what version of this team will show up against the Commanders?

Buccaneers (-2.5) vs Falcons: 1 p.m. Sunday

Baker Mayfield and Desmond Ridder both had rough games over the weekend, but the Buccaneers’ talent should be able to give them a win.

Patriots vs Bills (-8.5): 1 p.m. Sunday

The Patriots have already seemed to punt on this season, which is uncharacteristic of a Bill Belichick led team. The Bills have struggled on offense recently, but should bounce back Sunday.

Bears vs Raiders (-3): 1 p.m. Sunday

With potentially no Justin Fields or Jimmy Garoppolo due to injuries, both teams could be turning to rookie quarterbacks this weekend, meaning this game will be dominated by running backs.

Ravens (-3) vs Lions: 1 p.m. Sunday

If Lamar Jackson’s receivers help him out, this could be an early contender for game of the day. No one is playing as well as the Lions are right now.

Rams (-3) vs Steelers: 4:05 p.m. Sunday

The black and yellow will be well represented in Los Angeles, but the Rams are starting to figure things out offensively in the second half. The Steelers offense leaves much to be desired.

Seahawks (-7.5) vs Cardinals: 4:05 p.m. Sunday

Geno Smith and the Seahawks offense had issues turning red zone trips into touchdowns against the Bengals. Expect that to change this week against a tanking Cardinals team.

Chiefs (-5.5) vs Chargers: 4:25 p.m. Sunday

The Chargers refuse to get out of its own way, which could cost them a playoff berth. In what could be a tight battle, side with the experience and game management of Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.

Broncos vs Packers (-1.5): 4:25 p.m. Sunday

Jordan Love and Russell Wilson are playing like bottom five quarterbacks so far this season. With both defenses struggling, this game could get ugly.

Eagles (-2.5) vs Dolphins: 8:20 p.m. Sunday

The Eagles banged up secondary must find answers against one of the most dynamic receiving cores in football, led by Tyreek Hill. Jalen Hurts must bounce back, or the Dolphins could run away with this one.

Vikings vs 49ers (-6.5): 8:15 p.m. Monday

After a stunning loss to the Browns, expect the 49ers to come in and run all over the Vikings on Monday night football. Without Justin Jefferson, the Vikings lack big plays in the passing game.