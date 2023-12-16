Dom DiSandro restricted from the Eagles’ sideline for rest of the regular season

Dom DiSandro won’t be permitted on the Eagles sideline for through the remainder of the regular season, NFL sources told The Inquirer.

The Eagles chief security officer was initially denied sideline access last Sunday for the game at the Cowboys after his involvement in a brief skirmish with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw on Dec. 3.

But after further investigation — and despite an Eagles appeal — the league ruled the incident with Greenlaw warranted further action and he won’t be on the field for the game at Seattle on Monday night and through the rest of the regular season.

DiSandro can still travel with the team and perform all of his other game-day duties just as he did at Dallas.

The NFL and the Eagles did not respond to a request for comment.

“This is an ongoing conversation with the NFL, and we are going to respect the restriction that is currently in place,” the Eagles said in a statement after the initial ruling Dec. 9. “Although Dom will not be on the sideline this Sunday, he will continue to fulfill his role with the team in all other capacities.”

The play in question occurred in the second half of the 49ers game at Lincoln Financial Field. Greenlaw had body-slam tackled wide receiver DeVonta Smith near the Eagles sideline, drawing an unnecessary roughness personal foul.

As the players got up, a nearby DiSandro stepped in and briefly grabbed Greenlaw’s uniform as he attempted to separate the two. DiSandro and Greenlaw then appeared to exchange words and the 49ers linebacker responded with an outstretched hand that brushed the Eagles chief security officer’s face.

Greenlaw was immediately ejected and DiSandro was eventually removed from the sideline.

DiSandro has worked for the Eagles for nearly 25 years and became the team’s head of security in 2011. His official title is also listed as “special advisor to the general manager” and his responsibilities with the Eagles are myriad. He has long stood on the sideline at games and has previously helped break up altercations.

The latest occurrence caught the league’s attention, though, because it involved a player and non-team member and resulted in ejections.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was initially critical of DiSandro’s involvement, but later walked back his comments.

“I definitely don’t have any hard feelings towards Dom or anything like that,” Shanahan said to San Francisco reporters the day after the Dec. 3 game. “I don’t want anyone to go too hard on him. I think he just got caught in a weird situation and an emotional situation. ... I know a lot of people who know him and speak very highly of him.

“I just couldn’t believe we lost our player because of it.”

Greenlaw was fined $10,927 for the penalty, but received no further discipline for his contact with DiSandro.

Last week, a fight between Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf and 49ers linebacker Fred Warner resulted in a partial clearing of both teams’ benches. Some coaches and at least one 49ers security staff member also ran out on the field to help break up the scrum.

The NFL office has yet to make any official comment on the Seahawks-49ers incident. The league issued the following statement after the Greenlaw-DiSandro fracas:

“Please ensure that all members of your game-day staff understand that their role does not extend to being involved with game day altercations and that they must refrain from such involvement,” the statement read.