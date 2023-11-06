George Norcross ejected from Eagles game after displaying Israeli flag at the Linc

South Jersey political power broker George Norcross III was forced to leave Lincoln Financial Field before the end of Sunday’s Eagles win against the Dallas Cowboys.

Norcross, an insurance executive and former co-owner of The Inquirer, was ejected after draping a flag that showed support for Israel out of the window of a luxury box at the Linc. The Eagles attempted to mediate the situation before having Norcross removed, including seeking assistance from Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, who was watching the game from another box.

Video shared on social media captured the moment Norcross was confronted by officials at the Linc, who removed the banner and escorted him out of the box. The flag was a mash-up of the United States and Israeli flags.

Norcross was in violation of a Lincoln Financial Field policy that prohibits the hanging of signage, according to an Eagles source with direct knowledge of the situation and who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Signs and banners that “are obscene or indecent, not event-related, potentially offensive to other patrons, capable of blocking the views of other fans or otherwise deemed dangerous or inappropriate by the Eagles are prohibited,” the stadium notes on its website.

When team staff members and security informed Norcross that he would need to remove the flag or would be asked to leave, he became both verbally and physically abusive and was escorted off the property, the source said.

In a statement, Norcross said he thought a flag showing support of Israel was “an important statement to make” and citied the Eagles’ own statement in support of the country last month.

“It remains unclear why the Eagles/NFL believe that the US-Israeli flag should be deemed ‘obscene or indecent’ or otherwise inappropriate — which is what I was cited for — and should therefore be ripped down despite both issuing public statements strongly supporting Israel following the October 7th attacks.”

Norcross also said he was considering filing a lawsuit against the Eagles and the NFL over the incident and called on those in support of Israel “to make their feelings known” to the team.

Norcross did not immediately respond to a question about his alleged behavior during the incident.

George Norcross’ brother, New Jersey Democratic Rep. Donald Norcross, recently joined a congressional delegation to Israel days after the terrorist organization Hamas unleashed a deadly attack on Oct. 7.

“There is zero room for excuses, justification or rationale for this inhumane action,” the Camden County representative told The Inquirer last month.

Sunday’s incident took place in the “Mayor’s Box,” which the city of Philadelphia sub-leases, with proceeds going to a local nonprofit. The city doesn’t manage dissemination of tickets.

It appears that the Eagles sought Kenney’s assistance amid the conflict Sunday. Sarah Peterson, a spokesperson for the mayor, said he was watching the game from another box and visited the Mayor’s Box in the first half of the game to speak to Norcross “at the request of the Eagles.”

“My understanding is that the conversation happened in the first half of the game, and the Mayor was asked to speak to Mr. Norcross as a friend about the facility’s flag policies,” Peterson said.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who is among the candidates seeking the Republican presidential nomination to run against President Joe Biden, is seen in video circulated on social media sitting to the right of Norcross in the luxury box as security guards escorted him out and removed the flag.

Christie did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Christie, an outspoken Cowboys fans, was seen in front of what appears to be the same flag during an interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Ron Jaworski at a pregame tailgate party thrown by Norcross.

Last month, the Eagles released a statement condemning the attack on Israel by Hamas, which killed at least 1,400 people across several locations outside the Gaza Strip. More than 240 Israelis — including children — remain in Hamas’ custody as hostages.

“The tragic loss of innocent lives in Israel is both shocking and heartbreaking,” the Eagles said in a statement. “We condemn the abhorrent acts of terrorism and we grieve for all the victims and their families. We pray for peace to be brought to the people of the region.”

Inquirer columnist Mike Sielski contributed to this report.